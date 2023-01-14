ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Poised Bucs take win

Headed into conference play, Swansboro girls basketball coach Kim Miller knew the 3A Coastal was “wide open.”. Three games in, however, the Pirates are doing their part to make sure that is no longer the case. They defeated West Carteret 45-35 on the road Friday, Jan. 13, to improve to 3-0 in the conference and 7-4 overall.
SWANSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cougars earn clean sweep of Coastal track and field meet

SWANSBORO — Croatan swept a 3A Coastal Conference track and field meet last week at Swansboro. The boys won by more than 70 points, accumulating 168.33 to West Carteret’s 96.66. Swansboro took third with 86, followed by White Oak with 61, Dixon 40 and Richlands 19. The Cougars...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

MOREHEAD CITY — Most players would be happy to shoot 50% from anywhere on the floor. Dylan McBride is nearly hitting that mark from the three-point line. The West Carteret point guard has gone 36-for-73 from beyond the arc in his senior season to shoot 49%. “It’s a lot...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

HONOR ROLLS - Harkers Island Elementary School & Morehead City Middle School

The following students were named to the second quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Harkers Island Elementary School:. Third grade: Molly Garrison, Bennett Guthrie, Carrington Guthrie and Kristen Horton. Fourth grade: Jace Davis, Alayna Hollendonner and Cannon Lawrence. Fifth grade: Raylee Ferrari, Guyon Gillikin, Tyler Gillikin, Bailey...
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nichole Nolon, 47; service Jan. 22

Nichole Nolon, 47, of Charlotte, formerly of Havelock, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Atrium Health University City, Charlotte. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Praise International Church in Havelock, NC. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

CCC bolsters efforts to improve math, English performance

— Carteret Community College is looking at ways to improve the success rate of students in English and math. The college has placed a special emphasis on improving the performance of first-time fall semester students who are seeking associate degrees as well as those planning to transfer to a four-year college or university.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18

D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lisa Taylor, 56; incomplete

Lisa Laverne Taylor, 56, of Morehead City, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dewey Willis Jr., 45; service Jan. 20

Captain Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Dewey was born on May 4, 1977, in Morehead City, NC, to Dewey Wayne Willis and Julia Weires Willis. Dewey’s love for the ocean, and shrimp boats was his main...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Grayer Willis Jr., 78; service Jan. 21

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Massive 560-pound swordfish caught off North Carolina by 13-year old

Veteran Outer Banks N.C. Capt. Michael Tickle runs the 67-foot Jerrett Bay boat “Wasteknot” out of Morehead City. But on Dec. 29 he headed offshore on a friend’s much smaller 28-foot Southport boat with his 13-year old son Kelson, and 28-year old boat mate Zach Grantham for a go at swordfish.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bryan Blake receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14. The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long...
GLOUCESTER, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Earl Luker Jr., 68; no service

Earl Edward Luker Jr., 68, of Newport, departed this life on January 13, 2023. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Jeanette Luker of Newport; daughter, Veronica Sparks of Browns Mills, New Jersey; sister, Peggy Preavy of Tennesee; granddaughter, Savannah Sparks, step-grandson, Jarrett Stinehart and niece, Amber Luker of Brownville, New Jersey.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dawn Amen, 61; service later

Dawn Lee Amen, 61, of Newport, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Services for Dawn will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cheryl Clutter, 63; service later

Cheryl Ann (Bowman) Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Per Cheryl’s wishes, her ashes will be spread in the ocean and her daughter will be holding a life celebration at a later date in Medina. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY - A Great White Shark pinged off our coast Friday. OCREACH, an organization that helps track sharks — recorded the 12.3 foot, 1,644-pound shark named Scot just east of Smith Island. The shark was first tagged in September of 2021 in the Canadian Province of Nova Scotia.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy