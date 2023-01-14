ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms

Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Fatherly

Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping

Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy

For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
TODAY.com

Grandpa surprises his 11 grandkids with a wholesome gift and the internet is charmed

A New Jersey grandpa is charming the internet with his wholesome surprise for all of his grandkids. In a now-viral TikTok video, Liam Ryan, 87, is seen excitedly presenting each of his 11 grandchildren with a neatly wrapped gift. It’s clear that Ryan is expecting a big reaction — and his family delivers. The kids — ages 4 through 28 — erupt into laughter when they realize they have each received a pair of Crocs and a personalized charm with Ryan’s face.
Deadline

Los Angeles On-Location Filming Falls In 2022; TV Pilots Plummet By 71.9% As Film & TV Production Drops, FilmLA Says

On-location filming in Los Angeles fell by 2.4% in 2022 compared to the prior year, with feature film and television shoot days down 9.6%, TV pilots plummeting 71.9% and commercial shoot days falling 22.6%, according to the latest report from FilmLA, the city and county film permit office. Last year had been shaping up to be a good one for local filming, but production fell off sharply in the third quarter and again in the fourth – down 19.5% compared to Q4 2021. Even so, on-location shoot-days continue to hold steady at not-so-great pre-pandemic levels. “The return of pre-pandemic filming levels places...
New York Post

Kendall Jenner’s umbrella escort slammed by fans: ‘So out of touch’

At least one guy is keeping up with Kendall Jenner. The superstar model sparked controversy among fans this weekend after she was photographed with an unidentified male chaperone holding an umbrella over her head. In photos first obtained by the Sun, Jenner is seen being escorted to and from her car in the midst of a rainstorm, as a man walked at her side with an umbrella to keep her dry. To brave the weather, the “Kardashians” star wore a pair of black leggings, a blue hoodie and a pair of chestnut-colored Ugg boots. While Jenner may have enjoyed her decidedly dry jaunt...
