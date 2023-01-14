Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Meghan Markle Roasted Over Serena Williams Viral Curtsy Clip: 'No Excuses'
Williams' curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II during a 2010 meeting has been compared to Meghan's Netflix docuseries claims that she thought the gesture was a "joke."
Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Tori Spelling took to social media to provide an update after her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, suffered a "terrifying" health scare that left her hospitalized last week.The Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared an Instagram Story this weekend thanking "everyone for all the well wishes" and letting friends and followers know that Stella is already feeling "much better" since being diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines at the emergency room. "It’s a condition that affects one side of the body," Spelling explained in the caption of a photo of her daughter laying down with their pet pooch. TORI SPELLING & DEAN MCDERMOTT INDULGE IN...
Prince Harry's Book Revelations Have Damaged Prince William More Than Oprah
Prince William's standing with young people has plunged in the wake of Prince Harry's book "Spare," which detailed a fight between them.
Meet Celine Dion’s Son With Late Husband, 21-Year-Old René-Charles Angélil
Celine Dion has made great contributions to the music industry, ranging from pop to rock to gospel and classical songs. The singer has built her name in various genres with her powerfully skilled vocals. While she is popular for releasing hit albums and songs like TheTitanic’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the French artist is also the mother to René-Charles, her talented firstborn.
Prince Harry's Book Publicity 'Worst I've Ever Seen' for Reputation—Expert
Prince Harry "smashed it" if his only aim was to sell books, but his publicity tour "has been a disaster" for his reputation, a PR expert told Newsweek.
She Films Multiple Guys Harassing Her Under the Eiffel Tower to Show the ‘Reality' of a Tourist Woman in the French Capital
Welcome to the French capital, Paris, the City of Light, and Love. But do not let the delicious pastries and iconic landmarks deceive you, the French capital seems to have a less charming, darker side, especially if you're a woman under the Eiffel Tower. One tourist highlights the issue of...
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
Britney Spears Appears in Bed With Sam Asghari Joking About 'Maniac' Clip
Spears appeared to be topless as she mocked a viral video of her trying to have dinner with her husband.
Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping
Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
Fans confused by ‘weird’ new video of Kim Kardashian dressed as a chav
Not for the first time - Kim Kardashian has uploaded a brilliant yet totally bizarre TikTok on her daughter's account. The mum of four shares with us a 'chav' make-up tutorial set to a rather usual song choice. Here, take a look:. The reality star appeared to be 'taking the...
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
Grandpa surprises his 11 grandkids with a wholesome gift and the internet is charmed
A New Jersey grandpa is charming the internet with his wholesome surprise for all of his grandkids. In a now-viral TikTok video, Liam Ryan, 87, is seen excitedly presenting each of his 11 grandchildren with a neatly wrapped gift. It’s clear that Ryan is expecting a big reaction — and his family delivers. The kids — ages 4 through 28 — erupt into laughter when they realize they have each received a pair of Crocs and a personalized charm with Ryan’s face.
Secret Door Reveals Cat's Amazing Bedroom After Closet Transformation
The viral video has been watched more than 3 million times. One TikTok user said: "Cat lives a better life than me."
Mom Slammed for Reason She's Crushing Daughter's Dreams: 'Breaks My Heart'
When she told her she could no longer compete, her daughter "cried and cried and cried, locking herself in her room, refusing to eat."
Los Angeles On-Location Filming Falls In 2022; TV Pilots Plummet By 71.9% As Film & TV Production Drops, FilmLA Says
On-location filming in Los Angeles fell by 2.4% in 2022 compared to the prior year, with feature film and television shoot days down 9.6%, TV pilots plummeting 71.9% and commercial shoot days falling 22.6%, according to the latest report from FilmLA, the city and county film permit office. Last year had been shaping up to be a good one for local filming, but production fell off sharply in the third quarter and again in the fourth – down 19.5% compared to Q4 2021. Even so, on-location shoot-days continue to hold steady at not-so-great pre-pandemic levels. “The return of pre-pandemic filming levels places...
When Will 'Break Point' Part 2 Come to Netflix? Tennis Series Release Plan
Netflix's new Tennis docuseries follows rising stars in the sport and has been split into two parts, with the first five episodes now on the streamer.
Dog Hilariously Dressed as Sheep to Help Mom and Baby Sleep: 'Recommend'
Vine's favorite dog creator has gained viral attention again with an innovative "Sneep Sheep" outfit.
Chris Harrison Slams ABC Over T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach 'Secret' Drama
Former "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison spoke at length about the T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach saga on his show "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever."
Kendall Jenner’s umbrella escort slammed by fans: ‘So out of touch’
At least one guy is keeping up with Kendall Jenner. The superstar model sparked controversy among fans this weekend after she was photographed with an unidentified male chaperone holding an umbrella over her head. In photos first obtained by the Sun, Jenner is seen being escorted to and from her car in the midst of a rainstorm, as a man walked at her side with an umbrella to keep her dry. To brave the weather, the “Kardashians” star wore a pair of black leggings, a blue hoodie and a pair of chestnut-colored Ugg boots. While Jenner may have enjoyed her decidedly dry jaunt...
