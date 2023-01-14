ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MSU WR, Philadelphia Grad Tulu Griffin Enters Transfer Portal

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ubdn_0kElYz6r00

Mississippi State wide receiver Tulu Griffin has entered the transfer portal. He announced this on Twitter Friday afternoon.

The Philadelphia HS graduate had 4 touchdowns, 35 receptions and nearly 450 receiving yards this past season, which all are career highs for a season.

