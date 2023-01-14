ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Heroes and Starmen winter music festival set for Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater

QUINCY — Maverick Messmer Management LLC is inviting people to the first Heroes and Starmen Winter Music Festival Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with Country Night. Local band Southern Rail opens the show, followed by The Boys from central Iowa and ends with Brushville. The Boys and Brushville will be playing original music.
Stardust Spa offers locally roasted coffee, hair and nail salon, and tooth gems

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A new spot in Hannibal is offering a full scope of services perfect for a day out with the girls or an afternoon of self-care. Located in the Stardust Spa Building, the complex offers an entire experience with a coffee house, hair salon and nail salon. Although each business can visited separately as well.
Downtown rental rehabilitation program informational meeting Jan. 26

QUINCY — A public information meeting to discuss the guidelines and requirements of Quincy’s downtown rental rehabilitation program will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in City Council chambers. Funds from the city’s Tax Increment Finance program are set aside as a financial incentive to the...
Paris Man Killed When Cement Truck Overturns

A Paris man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2016 Western Star 4700 Emery Sapp and Sons cement truck, driven by 22-year-old Troy W. Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was on Route Z, one-quarter mile south of North Liddel Avenue (northeast of Columbia) just after noon, when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and began to overturn. The truck then traveled off the left side and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
Quincy City Council approves temporary district office for Congresswoman Miller

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council waived the usual three readings and approved a lease to provide temporary office space for Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-15th District). The issue was discussed at length at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting and Mayor Mike Troup said it was a temporary solution while Miller’s staff looked for a permanent office location.
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023

Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
Local births from Jan. 9-11, 2023

A daughter was born to Destiney Shoop of Quincy at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023. A son was born to Byron Siekman and Blake Hunter of Quincy at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023. A son was born to Raphael Blanco and Morgan Pettyjohn of Quincy at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023.
Picking the Brain: Hello, all you happy people

You’re likely peacefully and mindlessly scrolling through your phone, a regular and normal activity. A random block of words suddenly pops up. For context, you’re only given a mugshot of some goofball only a small portion of people can recognize. Well, never fear. That goofball is just me.
Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County

A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire

Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
Warsaw, Illinois man arrested for aggravated arson

Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Warsaw, Illinois man for aggravated arson. According to a news release, at about 12:16 PM Tuesday, January 17th, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw.
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Family pleads for help to find missing Macomb man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.
Lady Panthers stamp 12th straight win by dominating Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. – The second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers cruised to their 12th straight win with an 87-49 win at Quincy on Monday night. Drury lifted their record to 16-1 and 9-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, while the Hawks fell to 7-10 and 3-6 in the GLVC. The...
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
