muddyrivernews.com
Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles moving Monroe City store to new location
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Loyd’s Gifts and Collectibles is moving its Monroe City store, currently at 111 S. Main, to a new location at 100 N. Main inside Applebee Tree Flowers and Gifts on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a press release, owner Doug Tenhouse said, “Loyd’s really enjoys...
muddyrivernews.com
Heroes and Starmen winter music festival set for Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater
QUINCY — Maverick Messmer Management LLC is inviting people to the first Heroes and Starmen Winter Music Festival Jan. 20-22 at State Street Theater. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with Country Night. Local band Southern Rail opens the show, followed by The Boys from central Iowa and ends with Brushville. The Boys and Brushville will be playing original music.
muddyrivernews.com
Ursa native, a 1977 graduate, makes gifts to ag program, athletics at Western Illinois University
MACOMB, Ill. — Following years of dedicated service and support of Western Illinois University, Wayne Whipps, a 1977 graduate, answered the call in December and contributed two major gifts to For the W campaign for Western Illinois University. A long-time donor to WIU, Whipps worked with WIU assistant athletic...
muddyrivernews.com
Stardust Spa offers locally roasted coffee, hair and nail salon, and tooth gems
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A new spot in Hannibal is offering a full scope of services perfect for a day out with the girls or an afternoon of self-care. Located in the Stardust Spa Building, the complex offers an entire experience with a coffee house, hair salon and nail salon. Although each business can visited separately as well.
muddyrivernews.com
Downtown rental rehabilitation program informational meeting Jan. 26
QUINCY — A public information meeting to discuss the guidelines and requirements of Quincy’s downtown rental rehabilitation program will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in City Council chambers. Funds from the city’s Tax Increment Finance program are set aside as a financial incentive to the...
Paris Man Killed When Cement Truck Overturns
A Paris man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2016 Western Star 4700 Emery Sapp and Sons cement truck, driven by 22-year-old Troy W. Boshears of Paris, Missouri, was on Route Z, one-quarter mile south of North Liddel Avenue (northeast of Columbia) just after noon, when the truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, reentered the roadway and began to overturn. The truck then traveled off the left side and overturned, coming to rest on its top.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy City Council approves temporary district office for Congresswoman Miller
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council waived the usual three readings and approved a lease to provide temporary office space for Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-15th District). The issue was discussed at length at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting and Mayor Mike Troup said it was a temporary solution while Miller’s staff looked for a permanent office location.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023
Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 9-11, 2023
A daughter was born to Destiney Shoop of Quincy at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 9, 2023. A son was born to Byron Siekman and Blake Hunter of Quincy at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023. A son was born to Raphael Blanco and Morgan Pettyjohn of Quincy at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023.
muddyrivernews.com
Picking the Brain: Hello, all you happy people
You’re likely peacefully and mindlessly scrolling through your phone, a regular and normal activity. A random block of words suddenly pops up. For context, you’re only given a mugshot of some goofball only a small portion of people can recognize. Well, never fear. That goofball is just me.
muddyrivernews.com
Mission of NAACP — and Martin Luther King Jr. — celebrated during tribute at Bethel AME Church
QUINCY — The message remains the same. Annice Mallory, president of the Quincy area chapter of the NAACP, spoke Monday morning of the goals, messages and ideologies of the late Martin Luther King Jr. Her words were laced with emotion and dealt with ending racism and promoting equality. And...
kjluradio.com
Monroe County man dies when his cement truck overturns in Boone County
A Monroe County man dies when he wrecks a cement truck in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, was driving on Route Z, just northeast of Columbia, on Monday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road. The patrol says Boshears veered back and forth across the road, until the truck overturned onto its top.
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
KBUR
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
KBUR
Warsaw, Illinois man arrested for aggravated arson
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Warsaw, Illinois man for aggravated arson. According to a news release, at about 12:16 PM Tuesday, January 17th, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance at 1160 Sycamore Street in Warsaw.
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
khqa.com
Family pleads for help to find missing Macomb man
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Panthers stamp 12th straight win by dominating Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. – The second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers cruised to their 12th straight win with an 87-49 win at Quincy on Monday night. Drury lifted their record to 16-1 and 9-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, while the Hawks fell to 7-10 and 3-6 in the GLVC. The...
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
