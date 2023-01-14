Read full article on original website
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans
The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
Tuesday Tidbits Including Meat & More
We celebrated my wife’s birthday over the weekend with a truly spectacular dinner at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch. I had not been there since last winter and as usual owner Tommy D’Ambrisi has made what seems like multiple changes since which gave us a different and very positive vibe. Everyone has a different opinion when it comes to restaurants and there are many very good ones at the Jersey Shore but it would be hard to top the meal we had. The steak, apps, sides, wine and service (Steph was our waitress) were all truly spectacular and it made for a great birthday celebration.
Fantastic Day Trip to Historic Walnford in Cream Ridge, New Jersey
If you love getting in the car and heading out to explore New Jersey, then I want you to take a look at this latest day trip suggestion I have for you and it's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey. This destination is one I have never visited before...
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ
EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
New Jersey Has One of the Best Hummingbird Gardens in the Country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
‘This state is broken’ — Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ, mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
One of the Most Beautiful Spots in NJ Made the List from Ocean County
We have many beautiful spots in New Jersey, especially Ocean County. In a recent article from purewow.com, the prettiest spots in New Jersey, one spot made it on the list from Ocean County. I was reading and reading this article and saying, Ocean County had to make this list and finally it did. Only one location in Ocean County made it to the list.
The definitive list for the 4 best hot dog places in NJ
It seems like every time we discuss a foodie topic, hot dogs, get the most passion. And I’m not sure how we became what is arguably the hot dog capital of the country, but we are almost as passionate about our hot dogs as we are about our pizza.
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named New Jersey’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
‘Dancing with the Stars’ is coming to New Jersey
“Dancing with the Stars: Live! The Tour” is making a couple of stops in New Jersey this month. The show is scheduled for the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on Jan. 19 at 4 and 7 PM, and at the State Theater of New Jersey in New Brunswick on Jan. 20 at 8 PM.
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
New Jersey plumber busted for taking upskirting photos of women has been arrested again
A Red Bank man who was charged in 2022 with taking upskirt pictures in several stores and supermarkets in Shrewsbury has been arrested again for additional and related offenses. Monmouth Count Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement that the new charges facing 33-year old Christopher W. Cox include for...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
French-inspired bakery opens 2nd NJ location
LAMBERTVILLE — A French-inspired artisanal bakery, known for its pastries and elegant décor has opened a second New Jersey location. Chez Alice Patisserie’s original location is at 5 Palmer Square West in Princeton. Now, a second location has opened on Bridge Street, next to the Lambertville Station...
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
Barbershop quartet will deliver singing Valentines to Monmouth County residents
RED BANK — Cards, candy, and roses are usually the staple gifts for Valentine’s Day. Perhaps, even a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant or a piece of jewelry, if you’re lucky. If you want to be unique and give your sweetie something truly memorable, consider giving...
This Would Make Traveling To New Jersey Airports A Little More Fun
Going to the airport is not usually something we look forward to anymore; it's crowded and hectic, and God forbid you hit a snag and end up missing your plane, but if more airports started doing this, it may be a better all-around experience. I may be one of the...
