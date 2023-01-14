ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JA’s Laurendine Named MS Gatorade Volleyball Player of Year for Second Year in a Row

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J72fj_0kElYE4400

Jackson Academy’s Lakin Laurendine has again been named Mississippi Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year.

Laurendine also earned the honor for the 2021-22 season.

She is committed to play college volleyball at Auburn.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

High School Hoops: Rumble in the South Part 1

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Some of the best teams in the state competed Monday at the annual Rumble in the South basketball showcase. In part 1 we highlight 3 of the early games. Provine- 44 vs. Madison Central- 39 (Game MVP: Tye Gholar, Provine) Canton- 38 vs. Terry- 42 (Game MVP: Trey Smith, Terry) Hartfield- 51 […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Rumble in the South Returns Monday at Mississippi College

The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Two, including former Ole Miss football player, charged with kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Ole Miss football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was […]
RIDGELAND, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Mississippi wins five in inaugural Miss/Ala Challenge

The host Magnolia state won five out of the seven games in the inaugural Mississippi/Alabama Challenge played Saturday at the Biloxi High Sports Arena. Hancock 39, McGill-Toolen 38 (Overtime) West Harrison 34, Fairhope 25. D’Iberville 41, Williamson 29. Davidson 43, Pascagoula 30. Ocean Springs 46, Gulf Shores 27. Theodore...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment

Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
MANCHESTER, GA
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Civil Rights Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has a special relationship with the Civil Rights Movement because many of the pivotal events of the movement happened here. Mississippi coming to grips with its past culminated in the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. You might say it’s a monument to Dr. Martin Luther King. We just celebrated the fifth […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators

Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs

JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Mississippi using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy