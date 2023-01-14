The Los Angeles Lakers had their hearts broken again on Sunday when they came up just a bit short against the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook had a chance to win it at the end, but his shot attempt was rejected by Sixers forward Georges Niang. Head coach Darvin Ham chose to not call a timeout prior to Westbrook’s failed shot attempt. Afterward, the guard claimed that Philly center Joel Embiid held his arm prior to his shot attempt and should’ve been called for a foul.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO