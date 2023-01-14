ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers' loss to 76ers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers had their hearts broken again on Sunday when they came up just a bit short against the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-112. Russell Westbrook had a chance to win it at the end, but his shot attempt was rejected by Sixers forward Georges Niang. Head coach Darvin Ham chose to not call a timeout prior to Westbrook’s failed shot attempt. Afterward, the guard claimed that Philly center Joel Embiid held his arm prior to his shot attempt and should’ve been called for a foul.
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
