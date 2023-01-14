Read full article on original website
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…
Adam Kinzinger: It’s ‘Just a Fact’ That Kevin McCarthy’s a ‘Piece of Shit’
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger didn’t mince words this week while describing newly minted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, saying it was merely a “fact” that his ex-boss is a “piece of shit.”Kinzinger, who recently joined CNN after exiting Congress this month, talked this week about the chaotic drama surrounding McCarthy’s election as speaker—culminating in a near-fistfight after a weeklong stalemate with the far-right wing of the GOP caucus. McCarthy, meanwhile, seemingly secured his speakership by bribing MAGA members of his party, which holds a slim majority in the House after a disappointing midterm election.Appearing on conservative pundit Charlie...
Chuck Schumer Says House GOP Is Delivering 'More Chaos And Ultra MAGA Proposals'
The Senate majority leader said he hopes the House GOP will reject extremists within their ranks.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Biden's Former VP Aides Say They Were Hurried Into Packing: 'It Was A Really Really Weird Time'
Amid the unearthing of classified files from President Joe Biden’s former private office and one of his Delaware homes, his former aides have reportedly said they were hurried into packaging at the end of his tenure as vice president in 2017. Even as Biden was busy winding up his...
Schumer: Biden handling of classified docs is 'complete contrast' to Trump
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the naming of a special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland following the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's Delaware home and in an office he used as vice president in Washington.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Biden documents discovery highlights 'hypocrisy' in government
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says the discovery of more classified documents in President Joe Biden's possession from his days as vice president highlights the "hypocrisy" within the federal government. McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo Sunday that the way the Justice Department and...
Debt ceiling standoff: McCarthy rejects Democrats in major break with tradition
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is standing firm in his commitment against raising the debt ceiling without budget cuts as the Treasury Department prepares to start extraordinary measures this week to keep the country from defaulting on its debt.
Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison
"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
Russia hopes classified document scandal upends Biden, creates hurdle to more Ukraine funding
A Russian state-owned media outlet is putting out the idea that President Biden's classified document scandal will make it harder for him to secure funding for Ukraine.
Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Could Become His Newest Legal Headache
Even if the business deals weren't illegal, there could be political fallout for the former president.
Special Counsel May End Up Protecting Biden Admin From GOP Witch Hunts
Attorney General Merrick Garland probably did not need to appoint a special counsel to investigate the discovery of a small number of classified documents dating from President Biden’s tenure as vice president—but his decision will ultimately frustrate Republican efforts to weaponize Congressional oversight hearings.The Justice Department’s special counsel regulations require the Attorney General to first determine that a “criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted” before appointing a special counsel—and such a determination would seem unjustified, at least from publicly known facts.Garland also reminded the American public today that he fully believes DOJ would be capable of investigating...
msn.com
CNN hosts clash with House Republican over IRS funding: ‘We like to stick to the facts’
Rep. Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., found himself in a heated discussion with CNN hosts Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow after he claimed Monday that 87,00 IRS employees would inevitably target middle-class Americans. During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," Lawler said it was a "misnomer" and a "political statement" to say...
Secret Video Reveals Twitter Team Warned of ‘Shooting in the Streets’ Ahead of Jan. 6
Anika Collier Navoli was at her “wits’ end.” Twitter’s safety policy team had gathered via video conference to walk through what they expected to see the next day, Jan. 6, 2021, and began to argue. Safety policy staff had clashed repeatedly with Twitter’s management over whether to take a tougher stance on incitement to violence by Donald Trump and his legions of election deniers. She and colleagues were seeing worrying signs and feared what might happen the next day. “There might be someone getting shot tomorrow,” one employee warned, according to a deposition given to the Jan 6. Committee. When the...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
DOJ reportedly declined to have FBI agents monitor Joe Biden document search
The Justice Department decided against having FBI agents watch over a search for classified documents conducted by President Biden’s lawyers at his Delaware homes — in part because his attorneys were deemed to be cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that DOJ officials also opted for the hands-off approach in order to avoid complicating future phases of the investigation and to not interfere with special counsel Rober Hur’s work. According to the Journal, Biden’s attorneys were given permission by the Justice Department to search the 80-year-old president’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach residences for sensitive documents and notify the department if any were found in order so that law enforcement personnel could take custody of them. The agreement between the DOJ and Biden’s legal team took place after around 10 documents with classified markings — some dealing with Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom — were found in the president’s former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank Nov. 2. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
