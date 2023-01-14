Social media fanatics got the chance to own office furniture that once sat inside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters — at the cost of thousands of dollars, in some cases. The technology company has auctioned off more than 600 pieces of used furniture, electronics, kitchen equipment and other in-office appliances via Global Heritage Partners. Most of the items put up were tables, chairs and television monitors. The lots also included a Vulcan brand griddle with a bid of $5,250 at the time the auction ended Wednesday, and a soundproof conference room booth priced at $7,250.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO