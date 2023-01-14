ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
Best deals at Best Buy this week during the Best Buy 4-Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Best Buy is currently having a special four-Day sale with tons of discounts on tech, kitchen appliances and more. Stock...
2023 Sling TV deal: Stream live TV and sports for just $20 a month

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're getting tired of juggling multiple streaming subscriptions and still not being able to catch the Australian Open or...
Twitter is auctioning its bird statue and office trinkets

Social media fanatics got the chance to own office furniture that once sat inside Twitter's San Francisco headquarters — at the cost of thousands of dollars, in some cases. The technology company has auctioned off more than 600 pieces of used furniture, electronics, kitchen equipment and other in-office appliances via Global Heritage Partners. Most of the items put up were tables, chairs and television monitors. The lots also included a Vulcan brand griddle with a bid of $5,250 at the time the auction ended Wednesday, and a soundproof conference room booth priced at $7,250.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Are you a "motivated dater"? Dating app Hinge might be for you.

One dating app is testing the limits of how much people are willing to pay for love. Hinge is adding a new subscription tier that charges "highly motivated daters" up to $60 per month. The app, part of Match Group's portfolio of dating apps, is aiming the new premium offering at single people who are most determined to find a mate on the platform, which bills itself as "the dating app designed to be deleted."
The best workout shoes of 2023 for your home gym

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Even if you're working out at home, you need proper workout shoes to prevent injuries. Whether you're taking a class...
