Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Justin Reid prepares for second Arrowhead playoff game — this time with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the home playoff experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Deadspin
PSA for NFL teams picking a QB: Get a good coach first
For all of the teams vying for one of the top three quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft — or pretty much any organization in search of a new option under center — the most important factor is the coach. That’s an obvious statement, and one I felt dumb writing, but count me among the many who thought Daniel Jones wasn’t salvageable after a couple of seasons under Joe Judge and Jason Garrett.
The best head coach opening in the NFL right now
Andy & Randy were joined by their producer Brian who asked which the best head coach opening in the NFL right now is between the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans & Indianapolis Colts.
Deadspin
FS1's Nick Wright is rarely right — but he’s onto something regarding Bills QB Josh Allen
FS1 analyst Nick Wright finally did what his name suggests and got something right. During the Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins wild card game Sunday afternoon, Wright posted a tweet aimed at Josh Allen regarding all the interceptions he’s thrown this season and how he rarely receives the blame. “As always,...
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Deadspin
Dolphins sport worst-ever NFL beanies in Sunday's tie-dye affair
I found myself getting distracted several times while watching the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins’ Wild Card weekend matchup. This time it wasn’t from fans hurling ice chunks at Dolphin players but it was by what Mike McDaniel was wearing on his head. When the game broadcast showed...
Deadspin
Dallas put Tom Brady out of his misery
There isn’t much the Dallas Cowboys haven’t accomplished in their storied history. Despite not reaching the mountaintop in nearly three decades, Dallas has achieved more than most NFL franchises can imagine. The Cowboys had never beaten Tom Brady before Monday night’s wildcard game with Tampa Bay. Brady was 7-0 against Dallas in his career. America’s Team dominated Brady and the Bucs in most aspects of this game — a 31-14 rout.
Deadspin
NFL touchdown celebrations are sad and empty now
The NFL used to be a league full of expression and originality, and much of that was on display in the endzone during touchdown celebrations. We used to look forward to certain players scoring in anticipation of their signature dance or seeing what new move they’d come up with that week. All the originality seems to have been sucked out of the league and boiled down to a couple of celebrations we see weekly in damn near every game.
