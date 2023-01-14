Read full article on original website
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials issued a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday and said the storm could make travel difficult Wednesday night into Thursday.
Say Yes To The Dress At One Of These 7 Bridal Shops In SE Minnesota
I met up with a friend the other day in Rochester and I couldn't help but notice the huge, gigantic rock on her left ring finger. She was so excited to get engaged over the holidays and you can just see her glowing. So fun! She has started to research everything "wedding" and has been on the hunt to find the perfect dress.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
Take a Beautiful Candlelit Hike at Minnesota Parks Near Rochester
During the next two months or so no one really gets out as much. I saw from one of our local businesses in Rochester, MN (it may have been Little Thistle) that their lowest amount of traffic is in January and February. It makes sense, but it's important to get out sometimes. Of course, to support businesses but to also get outside in general, it's good for our mental and physical health. So now is the perfect time for the Minnesota DNR to launch their candlelit hikes across the state.
Slick Conditions Likely Contributed to Injury Crash on I-90
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two women were injured in a crash this morning along a slippery section of I-90 in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Osage Iowa was driving a minivan west on the freeway in Freeborn County about 10 miles west of Austin around 8:30 AM when the crash occurred. The report on the incident says the minivan went into the ditch and rolled.
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester
2 of the Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Rochester, Minnesota Right Now. Affordable housing has been a hot topic for quite a few years in Rochester, Minnesota. I've heard that some solutions are being worked on but a huge obstacle is still here - we don't have that many affordable homes for sale. Right now, there are only 2 single-family homes for sale under $150,000.
Hilarious Video of Real Person Posing as Mannequin at Rochester Store
Have you ever walked by a window display for a store at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota, and thought that the mannequin looked real? It may have been because the person was real. Real Life Mannequin Caught On Camera at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota. Didn’t know Forever...
FEAST – Popular Burger Restaurant Opening 2nd Location In Rochester
Rochester, Minnesota is getting a second helping of Wahlburgers, to open in the fall of this year. The franchise will be owned and operated by the same group involved with Rochester's first location. 2nd Wahlburgers Opening In Rochester Minnesota. The first Wahlburgers opened in Rochester in 2020 at the Med...
Man Accused of Threatening Woman, Pulling at Her Child in Rochester Parking Ramp
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man in connection to an incident that occurred in a downtown Rochester parking ramp. Court documents in the case say the Rochester Police Department responded to the report of an assault in the Mayo Civic Center...
Here’s How Much Snow is Expected This Week in SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that appears to be setting its sights on southeast Minnesota. The National Weather Service on Monday warned of a major winter storm predicted to arrive in the area this week. Forecasters have since released their first prediction for the anticipated winter storm.
Rochester Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The local commemoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday begins Monday morning with the annual "We Have a Dream Breakfast. The event, sponsored by the Rochester Branch of the NAACP, the Diversity Council, and the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce will take place at the Mayo Civic Center and will feature a keynote address by Kevin Lindsey of the Minnesota Humanities Center. Hundreds of local community members and leaders are expected to attend and honor the slain civil rights leader.
Mower County Sheriff Cleared from Conduct Concern, Health Issues
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik is back on the job. Sandvik had announced last November that was temporarily stepping away from his post to address what he described as a variety of medical issues. Mower County Administrator Trish Harren also announced the county had retained outside counsel to investigate a conduct concern reported in mid-November involving Sandvick.
Rochester Fire Department Investigating RV Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department is investigating the cause of an RV fire. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE in Marion Township shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire was reported by the property owners who were not home but saw the fire on a security camera.
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
Rochester Man Will Wait To Enter Plea in Christmas Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with murdering a Rochester woman on Christmas Day was the subject of a hearing today in Olmsted County Court. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush faces two counts of second-degree murder and a first-degree drug possession charge in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. She had been living with Bush in a southeast Rochester residence for about two years before she was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the ditch along a road in rural northwest Rochester the day after Christmas.
Teenager Severely Injured in Winona County Crash With School Bus
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenage motorist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus this morning on a rural road in Winona County. The Winona County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported shortly after 6 AM on Winona County Road 20 less than a quarter of a mile north of Highway 14 near Stockton. The crash report indicates the 17-year-old boy was driving a car south when it collided head-on with the northbound school bus.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
