Saint Joseph County, MI

MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
statechampsnetwork.com

BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Muskegon still No. 1; South Christian enters the Top 20

TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Halfway through the Michigan high school boys’ season and parity is rampant as the number of undefeated teams declines weekly. This week’s top four teams remain the same, Grand Rapids Northview enters the top ten while previously unranked Grand Rapids South Christian enters the top 20. In honor of State Champs! 20th anniversary, here are the Top 20 teams in Michigan with previous ranking, record, and division are in parenthesis:
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Winter Storm Watch issued for 30 counties across Michigan

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 30 counties across Northern Michigan, including the northern third of the Lower Peninsula and all of the eastern Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued the storm watch Tuesday. The watch’s southern edge cuts through Manistee, Cadillac and Tawas City. It stretches north to the Mackinac Bridge, then encompasses the eastern half of the Upper Peninsula, from Marquette east to Drummond Island. The storm system is expected to sweep into Michigan late Wednesday and last through Thursday. Heavy snow could fall at rates up to an inch per hour in some areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Cities to Live in Michigan

Cities to Live in Michigan: With picturesque views, thousands of miles of shoreline, wooded landscapes, more than 11,000 lakes, and many parks, Michigan lays claim to astounding natural beauty. Living in the state, you won’t find it hard to have an active lifestyle and all the modern amenities you need.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTWO/WAWV

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
AUBURN, IN
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Best Restaurant on the Food Network

So many of my friends are addicted to the Food Network. They simply love watching all the shows and salivating over the good eats. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of restaurants that have been featured on the network, because we simply rock. So, what’s the No. 1 best Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Meijer changing mPerks rewards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer will change its mPerks loyalty program. Meijer said the changes will let people earn something back every time they shop. The changes included earning points every time at checkout, which can be applied toward different savings. All prescription earn points instead of every five prescriptions. Points expire every 90 days instead of the previous 45 days.
MICHIGAN STATE

