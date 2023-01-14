Hartford topped Mendon 51-43 for a home boys basketball win Tuesday. The Hornets fall to 3-7 overall with the defeat while the Huskies improve to 4-1. “Free throws and layups, simple as that,” said Mendon coach Danny Schragg. “Beat ourselves tonight, came back from eight down at halftime and took the lead in the fourth, but just couldn’t finish plays in the end.”

MENDON, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO