joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 44, Decatur 24
White Pigeon earned back-to-back girls basketball victories, following up Monday’s win with a Tuesday 44-24 home victory against Decatur. The Chiefs never trailed as they opened the game with a 13-0 first quarter. “We played a great defensive game tonight,” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We are continuing to...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: Centreville 41, Bangor 24
The Centreville girls basketball team earned a 41-24 home win Tuesday against Bangor. The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter and put the game out of reach in the third. The win puts the Bulldogs at 4-5 for the season and 3-3 in the Southwest 10 Conference. The Vikings...
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50
Plainwell picked up a 57-50 boys basketball win at Three Rivers Tuesday evening, despite TR’s Andrew Brown scoring 32 points. The Wildcats fall to 3-5 overall and 2-3 against the Wolverine Conference with a trip to Sturgis set for Friday. The Trojans improve to 6-3 and 5-1 in league...
joeinsider.com
Girls Basketball: White Pigeon 38, Constantine 31
White Pigeon defeated Constantine 38-31 Monday for a home non-conference girls basketball win. A 10-2 second quarter allowed the Chiefs to build up their lead. “Great team win tonight!” said WP coach Brooke McClure. “We really played aggressively and that is what I have been emphasizing the past couple weeks. I am very proud of our effort and I hope we continue to play with this passion!”
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Hartford 51, Mendon 43
Hartford topped Mendon 51-43 for a home boys basketball win Tuesday. The Hornets fall to 3-7 overall with the defeat while the Huskies improve to 4-1. “Free throws and layups, simple as that,” said Mendon coach Danny Schragg. “Beat ourselves tonight, came back from eight down at halftime and took the lead in the fourth, but just couldn’t finish plays in the end.”
joeinsider.com
Boys Basketball: Colon 61, Burr Oak 31
Colon clobbered Burr Oak 61-31 in Monday’s boys basketball meeting. The win pushes the Magi to 6-3 for the season and drops the Bobcats to 2-6. Coming up, Colon hosts Bellevue Thursday and Burr Oak hosts Waldron Thursday. Burr Oak statistics. Chase Hines: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists.
