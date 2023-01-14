Read full article on original website
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
BBC
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Man arrested on US TV after toddler filmed waving gun
A man has been arrested on live TV in the US state of Indiana after his four-year-old son, appearing to wear a nappy, was seen waving a gun. Shane Osborne, 45, was charged with neglect after neighbours reported a child in a hallway carrying what they believed to be a handgun, police said.
BBC
CCTV shows people fleeing drive-by shooting outside church
CCTV footage shows people fleeing and screaming after shots were fired from a moving vehicle outside a London church. Suspects fired a shotgun during a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A seven year-old girl is in a life threatening condition, and five others were injured. A 22-year-old...
BBC
Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland
A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run. Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009. The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said. The force...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall Police officer in court on two rape charges
A police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. PC Kane Haywood, 29, of the Devon and Cornwall force, faces two charges of raping a woman aged 16 or over as well as one charge of sexual assault. He did not enter a plea to the...
BBC
Rayleigh mother and son stored £800k in cocaine and ketamine
A mother and son have been jailed for conspiring to supply class A drugs estimated to be worth £800,000. Essex Police found 4kg (9lb) of cocaine in Tye Cook's car after he was stopped on the A127 at Rayleigh on 19 May. They found an extra 4kg in ketamine...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
BBC
Plymouth shooting: Gunman's family 'grappling to understand' what happened
Tributes to five people killed by a gunman in Plymouth have been heard on the opening day of their inquests. Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021. A statement from...
BBC
Fate of Abingdon monk statue unclear after collapse
The fate of a town mascot is unclear after it collapsed following years of neglect and a lack of maintenance. The wooden statue of the Abingdon monk has been situated on the Marcham roundabout for more than 20 years. Mayor Andy Foulsham said the well-known landmark was originally erected as...
BBC
Halifax fatal collision victim named
A woman killed in a car crash in West Yorkshire has been named by police. Margaret Loveday, 76, from Keighley, died when the white Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a grey Toyota Prius on the Brighouse and Denholme Gate Road in Halifax on 9 January. The man driving...
BBC
Death of man trampled by cows near Wakefield was accidental, jury finds
The death of a man who was trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown was accidental, an inquest jury has found. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Plymouth shooting: Gunman 'did not hesitate' before killing himself
A man who shot and killed five people, including his mother, did not "hesitate or break his stride" before shooting himself, an inquest has heard. Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021.
