News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
Introductory robotics class planned at MPCC Broken Bow Campus
The Mid-Plains Community College Broken Bow Campus will introduce local youth to robotics at the end of the month. The “Intro to Mechatronics – Robotics Basics I” class is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays Jan. 30-Feb. 14. It’s open to anyone 10 or older.
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
KSNB Local4
Major winter storm threatens travel Wednesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major winter storm will begin producing snow in Southwest Nebraska late evening prior to midnight, with snow becoming widespread across central areas the rest of the night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect from midnight tonight through Wednesday night for heavy snow accumulations, blowing snow reducing visibility, and in southeast areas, a mix with freezing rain or sleet that could lay down a glaze of ice making travel treacherous.
Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
Maxwell Schools announce Honor Rolls for 1st semester, 2nd quarter
MAXWELL, Neb.-Maxwell Schools has announced Honor Rolls and Honorable Mentions for the first semester and second quarter. Maxwell Schools 7-12 Quarter 2 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention. All “A” Honor Roll:. 12th Grade: Taylor Cheek, Alejandra Mojer, Bryson Rush-Stultz. 11th Grade: Laynee Boltz, Jocelyn Cheek, Tyce Cumming, Asher...
