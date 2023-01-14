ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
KSNB Local4

Major winter storm threatens travel Wednesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major winter storm will begin producing snow in Southwest Nebraska late evening prior to midnight, with snow becoming widespread across central areas the rest of the night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect from midnight tonight through Wednesday night for heavy snow accumulations, blowing snow reducing visibility, and in southeast areas, a mix with freezing rain or sleet that could lay down a glaze of ice making travel treacherous.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Juveniles ages 11, 13 taken into custody following pursuit near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended two juveniles from Colorado after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder traveling on Interstate 80 at approximately 35 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Kearney, at mile marker 276, but the vehicle accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities

HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy