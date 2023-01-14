Ridge View boys put Westwood away in the fourth

The Ridge View Blazers took over the fourth quarter to defeat the Westwood Redhawks Friday night, 72-59.

The Blazers outscored Westwood 20-10 in the game's final quarter to put the game out of reach and win the first matchup between the two teams in three seasons.

“Got to keep competing and clean up,” Ridge View head coach Joshua Staley said after the game. “We showed some grit, we lost a tough game at Irmo. We didn't play well, so we just had to try our best to follow up.”

Ridge View overcame a 30-point performance from three-star South Carolina basketball commit Arden Conyers. Conyers scored 19 in the second half in an attempt to will his team to victory, but his effort came up short.

Westwood's Arden Conyers, a South Carolina commit, scored a game-high 30 points but it was not enough to will his team to victory against Ridge View Friday night. Photo by Jacob Phillips

“He's a division one basketball player. He's going to a power five school,” Staley said. “He's very talented, so we just had to try out best to stay in front of him.”

Westwood started the game hurting itself. Carless possessions led to live-ball turnovers and easy Ridge View baskets. The team also got into foul trouble early committing 10 in the first quarter alone, including two from Conyer, which brought him out of the game.

Despite those issues, the Redhawks held a slight lead for most of the first quarter, but Ridge View’s Yale Davis splashed a three in the final minute to give the Balzers the advantage.

The second quarter saw multiple ties and lead changes. The two teams exchanged blows until the half's closing minutes when the Blazers ended the second quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 35-30 at halftime.

The Redhawks came into the second half and started building momentum. They seemed to play with more energy and physicality, forcing Ridge View to commit 10 fouls in the quarter, putting Westwood in the double bonus for the rest of the game.

The fourth quarter almost started with a bang for the Redhawks when Conyers caught and threw down a lob from a teammate. However, the play was whistled dead before the basket and Ridge View gained possession.

What would have been a huge momentum-gaining play to cut the game to a single point was undone by another unforced Westwood error. These errors continued in the final quarter and Ridge View took advantage.

Minutes into the quarter Ridge View grew its lead to nine, and with just under two minutes left in the game the Blazers took an 11-point lead.

Westwood increased its on-ball pressure and upped its pace on offense to try and stay within reach of the game, but their inability to get a stop on defense put an end to any late-game miracles.

“We did a better job., I would like to see us spread our offense a little bit better, and show a little bit more ball security, but we did a decent job.” Staley said.

Westwood's Korie Corbett finished with 15 points in the Blazers' win over Ridge View. Yale Davis also scored 15 and Jayden Pretty finished with a team-high 16. Photo by Jacob Phillips

It was a balanced scoring effort for the Blazers with three players scoring double figures. Davis finished with 15 points as did forward Korie Corbett. Forward Jayden Pretty led the Blazers with 16 points, including a 10-11 performance from the free throw line.

Ridge View’s victory puts the team back in the win column after falling to Irmo Tuesday. The Blazers now sit at (10-8) overall and (2-1) in conference play. Westwood has now lost four of its last five, sitting on an (8-10) record and a (1-2) conference record.

Both teams will play their next game on Monday as part of the MLK Bash at Eau Claire high school. Westwood will play Cardinal Newman at noon, and Ridge View will matchup against Keenan at 4:30 p.m.

