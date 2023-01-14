Read full article on original website
Aberdeen police warn of scam calls
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Aberdeen Police Department (APD) warned people about fraudulent calls over the weekend in a Facebook post. According to the post, a caller was identifying themselves as APD Chief Dave McNeil or a U.S. Marshal. The APD says that they will never call to ask...
New charges against Phoumy; Presentation College closing; Grocery tax repeal bill filed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A former child care worker, accused of having sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in the fall of 2022, faces additional charges. Presentation...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
