SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

BRADLEY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO