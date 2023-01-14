Read full article on original website
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger repeatedly messaged victim weeks before murders: report
Accused University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger slid into one of the girl’s direct messages on Instagram just weeks before the four students were killed in their beds, a report said Tuesday. An Instagram account that belonged to Kohberger repeatedly sent Instagram messages to one of the college students found dead — but she never returned his advances, an investigator close to the case told PEOPLE. “He slid into one of the girls’ DMs several times but she didn’t respond,” the anonymous source said. “Basically, it was just him saying, ‘Hey, how are you?’ But he did it again and again.” The message...
Man charged with murder after remains found in pond
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond, #Harlow, on New Year’s Eve.A 52-year-old man is due to appear...
Moment ‘sleepover’ killer went to swap victim’s Xbox for drugs after murdering three children
CCTV footage captured the moment a quadruple murderer took his 13-year-old victim’s Xbox to swap for drugs just hours after killing him. Damien Bendall left his partner Terri Harris’s home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, the morning after murdering Ms Harris, her two children Lacey and John Bennett, 11 and 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie, 11. Bendall was filmed leaving the house just before 6am on 19 September 2021 after the horrific attack. He took a taxi to Sheffield and was captured on CCTV carrying a bag, which contained John’s Xbox. He later traded the game console for drugs, a...
Detectives issue appeal to trace brothers over city shooting murder
Police are searching for two brothers in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead at an industrial unit.West Midlands Police have issued photographs of Theo and Remell Bailey, who are wanted in connection with the 2021 murder of Gavin Parry.The force issued an appeal to trace the siblings on Tuesday, as independent charity Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to their arrests.#WANTED We are looking for two brothers wanted in connection with the murder of Gavin Parry as independent charity @CrimestoppersUK offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information...
Four convicted over death of man drugged and stabbed in plot to steal Rolexes
A 31-year-old has been convicted of murdering a man who was drugged and stabbed to death after being lured by a woman who had seen his Rolex watches on Instagram.Saul Murray, 33, was drugged with the sedative GHB, stabbed and left for dead at his home in Luton last February, Bedfordshire Police said as Ikem Affia was convicted of murder alongside two women and a man found guilty of manslaughter.Mr Murray had posted images of himself wearing two Rolex watches on Instagram that were spotted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36, Luton Crown Court heard.She contacted him and the pair spoke over...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had an ‘incel complex’ that drove him to kill: ex-FBI agent
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have been driven to kill by his history of social issues and a possible “incel complex,” a former FBI investigator told The Post. “The murders may have been… an effort to assert some type of dominance,” former FBI agent and security expert Pete Yachmetz explained to The Post this week. Kohberger, 28, was arrested late last month for the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, at an off-campus residence in Moscow, Idaho. Yachmetz believes the brutality of the crime and Kohberger’s history...
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit-and-run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit-and-run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Woman Mauled to Death by 2 Pit Bulls in Savage Attack, Owner Arrested
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 67, faces homicide charges in relation to the attack.
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told
A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Teen mom was cuddling her baby son during execution by suspected cartel hitmen
Heartbreaking images show a 16-year-old mom lovingly cuddling her baby boy — the same position they were in when they were among six executed by suspected cartel hitmen in California. Mom Alissa Parraz was still clutching 10-month-old son Nycholas Nolan Parraz when they were found in a ditch outside the shot-up home in Goshen early Monday, officials and family said. Both had been shot in the head while trying to flee what the local sheriff described as a “cartel-style execution” at a house raided just a week earlier on a narcotics-related warrant. “I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would...
Mystery as woman, 24, missing for 4 weeks was ‘likely killed’ cops believe as man, 54, arrested on suspicion of murder
POLICE have revealed they believe a young woman who has been missing for four weeks was “likely killed”. Maureen Gitau, 24, was reported missing by her family on Saturday December 10. She was last seen five days earlier, on Monday, December 5 , as she left her home...
