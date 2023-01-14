Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
Sustainability Matters: Renfro Selects Traceability Platform; J.Crew Teams with ThredUp on Resale + More News
FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this year, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 18, 2023: Sock maker Renfro Brands has selected TrusTrace as the partner to support its traceability efforts. TrusTrace CEO and co-founder Shameek Ghosh said in a statement, “Using the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will be able to centralize its current supply chain data for continued compliance with laws such as the UFLPA, as well as measure and document progress towards its sustainability goals.” Renfro has already made progress in its environmental mission. All of its suppliers have achieved at...
With the Super Bowl approaching, here are the best deals on TVs that are made for watching sports
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fans have been watching the Super Bowl for over half a century. Whether your team made it this year, you just want to see elite-level competition or you only tuned in for the entertainment, when you watch the big game, there’s one thing everyone wants: to see it clearly.
She’s Birdie safety alarm review: Can this self-defense personal alarm deter an attacker?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. She’s Birdie The Original Personal Safety Alarm review. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than one in three women will experience some form of assault in their lifetime. This can make it difficult to perform simple tasks, such as walking across campus or meeting someone new. Having a small device that makes you feel safe can help you reclaim your life.
Everything you need to go sledding this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The first thing you need is a snow-covered hill. The next thing is warm clothing and right after that, a sled. You won’t want just any sled, but a sled that is the right size for you, made of the right materials and in the design that suits you best. Some are round, many are rectangular and a few look like tricycles with runners instead of wheels.
4 most popular Korean beauty brands at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which popular Korean beauty brands at Sephora are best?. Korean beauty first made a splash in the U.S. several years ago. Back then, it was difficult to find Korean brands in American stores; if you couldn’t find a specialty Asian beauty store, you had to resort to ordering online from sometimes-unreliable sources.
Best casein protein powder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Casein protein powder is an excellent addition to your diet, whether you’re searching for a supplement that helps you rejuvenate your muscles following a workout or attempting to lose weight. The Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder is a stellar option.
Best Fable & Mane product
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Indian-made hair formulas are famous for cultivating silky, smooth, healthy hair. The Fable & Mane product line taps into those ancient formulas and delivers them to the modern world. If your strands are in serious need of hydration, conditioning and repair, the brand’s hair masks, oils and scrubs are excellent.
Best Ginkgo biloba supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ginkgo biloba is one of the best-selling herbal supplements. It’s believed to support cognitive health by improving brain and memory function, particularly in older people. Although its most popular forms are tablets and gel caps, the supplement is now available in liquid and powder formulas you can add to foods and beverages.
Best Dermaflash product
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products. The brand was created by beauty entrepreneur Dara Levy in 2016 and offers skin treatments that can be done at home. Dermaplaning uses sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh, radiant complexion. Dermaflash devices are quick to use and save you trips to the spa while giving similar results. The most effective product is the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic 2-in-1 Device.
If your kid is fascinated with reptiles, then they’re going to love these toys, books and games
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for kids who love reptiles?. If your child is fascinated with reptiles, they may want to keep their eyes peeled in the backyard or around town to catch a peek at their favorite lizard. The latest research shows that forest-dwelling lizards are genetically morphing to survive in the city and other urban areas, which is excellent news for reptile lovers.
Best protein shake for weight gain
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.
Best wrist blood pressure monitors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have hypertension, a heart condition or other health issues, it can be essential to monitor your blood pressure. A wrist blood pressure monitor isn’t quite as accurate as a bicep model like those used in your doctor’s office, but it can record your blood pressure reliably and is usually much easier for home use.
