tampabeacon.com
What's Happening, Hillsborough?
TAMPA — Children will dress up like pirates to walk down Bayshore Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 76th year of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. This family-friendly parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard from 4-6 p.m., moving north to Edison Avenue. Parade applications...
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Tampa Bay Spas That are Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Bay News 9
Tampa working with Trader Joe’s on parking issues
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s one of the most frustrating parking lots in Tampa: Trader Joe’s. The popular grocery store has a parking lot that often can’t keep up with demand. Regular customer Christa Fowler didn’t mince her words when talking about it. “I love the...
fox13news.com
Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
995qyk.com
Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend
Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
fox13news.com
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Largo, FL
Established in 1905, Largo is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is also the fourth largest city in the Tampa Bay area. Largo is well-known for its scenic parks and beaches and thriving arts and entertainment scene. Largo also features a wide selection of restaurants and retail establishments, making it...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck and masked killers at summer camps, but this Friday could be very lucky for whoever wins the Mega Millions jackpot.
Registration Still Open For Employers, Job Seekers At OSB Job Fair And Career Expo Thursday At Raymond James Stadium
TAMPA, Fla. – Employers in the Tampa Bay region and job seekers come together this week for a five-hour career expo featuring some of the top names in business and some of the top talent in the region. OSB Job Fair & Career Expo will
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa law firm promotes four attorneys to shareholders
Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson has elevated four of its attorneys — Andrew Holway, Justin Wallace, Nicole Walsh and Trae Weingardt — to shareholders. The firm, which also has an office in Clearwater, has 115 lawyers, 72 of whom are partners. Holway, according to a news release,...
