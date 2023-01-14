ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAMPA — Children will dress up like pirates to walk down Bayshore Boulevard Saturday, Jan. 21, for the 76th year of the Gasparilla Children’s Parade. This family-friendly parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard from 4-6 p.m., moving north to Edison Avenue. Parade applications...
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend

Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa working with Trader Joe’s on parking issues

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s one of the most frustrating parking lots in Tampa: Trader Joe’s. The popular grocery store has a parking lot that often can’t keep up with demand. Regular customer Christa Fowler didn’t mince her words when talking about it. “I love the...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton

SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
BRADENTON, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million

3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Police Safety Tips For Gasparilla Weekend

Tampa’s favorite holiday is quickly approaching! In response to the estimated 300,000 attending this years parade, the first responders of Tampa have been undergoing safety training. Gasparilla will be the first major event for Interim Tampa Police Chief, Lee Bercaw, since he took over in December. News Channel 8...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Largo, FL

Established in 1905, Largo is located in Pinellas County, Florida. It is also the fourth largest city in the Tampa Bay area. Largo is well-known for its scenic parks and beaches and thriving arts and entertainment scene. Largo also features a wide selection of restaurants and retail establishments, making it...
LARGO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa law firm promotes four attorneys to shareholders

Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson has elevated four of its attorneys — Andrew Holway, Justin Wallace, Nicole Walsh and Trae Weingardt — to shareholders. The firm, which also has an office in Clearwater, has 115 lawyers, 72 of whom are partners. Holway, according to a news release,...
