ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Best Dermaflash product

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products. The brand was created by beauty entrepreneur Dara Levy in 2016 and offers skin treatments that can be done at home. Dermaplaning uses sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh, radiant complexion. Dermaflash devices are quick to use and save you trips to the spa while giving similar results. The most effective product is the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic 2-in-1 Device.
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Renfro Selects Traceability Platform; J.Crew Teams with ThredUp on Resale + More News

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this year, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 18, 2023: Sock maker Renfro Brands has selected TrusTrace as the partner to support its traceability efforts. TrusTrace CEO and co-founder Shameek Ghosh said in a statement, “Using the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will be able to centralize its current supply chain data for continued compliance with laws such as the UFLPA, as well as measure and document progress towards its sustainability goals.” Renfro has already made progress in its environmental mission. All of its suppliers have achieved at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy