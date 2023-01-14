ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Report: Greg Roman's Future as Ravens OC Watched 'Closely' amid Lamar Jackson Rumors

The Baltimore Ravens are facing questions regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the team, but it appears the franchise could be in store for other changes this offseason. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, people around the NFL are "watching Baltimore [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman's future closely," as "questions persist...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Falcons Rumors: Vic Fangio Interviewing for Falcons DC Job; Spent 2022 with Eagles

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to interview former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the interview will take place Wednesday. Fangio has been a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The 64-year-old previously spent time as the...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round

A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake. While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.
92.9 The Game

The best head coach opening in the NFL right now

Andy & Randy were joined by their producer Brian who asked which the best head coach opening in the NFL right now is between the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans & Indianapolis Colts.
Bleacher Report

Ranking Every Potential 2023 Super Bowl LVII Matchup from Worst to First

We're down to the elite eight in the NFL playoffs, leaving us with 16 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Four potential rematches remain possibilities, including third Super Bowl meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. And of course, we could see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the 29th team ever to play in the game.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings

Just eight NFL teams remain in pursuit of Super Bowl LVII bliss. The wild-card round saw the playoff field nearly sliced in half, as six teams advanced and six others were sent to summer vacation. Meanwhile, the top-seeded teams in both conferences, the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, got to kick back, enjoy some great football and rest up for the treacherous road ahead.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy