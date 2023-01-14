Read full article on original website
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Premieres, Award Winners And Dystopian Love – Seattle Theater Has It Allmixyplix mediaSeattle, WA
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The richest woman Seattle, WashingtonLuay RahilSeattle, WA
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Has Returned to Team Facility on Daily Basis, Sean McDermott Says
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update Wednesday on safety Damar Hamlin, who is continuing to progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest. McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin has made his return to the Bills facility and will continue to be there on a daily basis.
Bleacher Report
Report: Greg Roman's Future as Ravens OC Watched 'Closely' amid Lamar Jackson Rumors
The Baltimore Ravens are facing questions regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the team, but it appears the franchise could be in store for other changes this offseason. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, people around the NFL are "watching Baltimore [offensive coordinator] Greg Roman's future closely," as "questions persist...
Justin Reid prepares for second Arrowhead playoff game — this time with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the home playoff experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Not 'Mentally or Emotionally' Ready to Make Decision on Future
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to take some time to contemplate his future following a disappointing finish to the 2022 season in which Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 campaign. "We had all the conversations we wanted to...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Nick Caley Interviewing for OC Job; Keenan McCardell Requested
The New England Patriots have added two more names to their list of offensive-coordinator candidates. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley is interviewing for the job on Wednesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added New England has also requested permission to speak with Minnesota Vikings wide...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Bleacher Report
Falcons Rumors: Vic Fangio Interviewing for Falcons DC Job; Spent 2022 with Eagles
The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly planning to interview former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio for their defensive coordinator position. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the interview will take place Wednesday. Fangio has been a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The 64-year-old previously spent time as the...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round
A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake. While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Will 'Forge Ahead' with Brett Maher at Kicker Despite 4 PAT Misses vs. Bucs
Brett Maher's job as the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys is safe despite his missing four extra points in Monday's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We're going to forge ahead," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. McCarthy added: "We need...
The best head coach opening in the NFL right now
Andy & Randy were joined by their producer Brian who asked which the best head coach opening in the NFL right now is between the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans & Indianapolis Colts.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Potential 2023 Super Bowl LVII Matchup from Worst to First
We're down to the elite eight in the NFL playoffs, leaving us with 16 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Four potential rematches remain possibilities, including third Super Bowl meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. And of course, we could see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the 29th team ever to play in the game.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers on Packers Future: 'I Think I Can Win MVP Again in the Right Situation'
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, but he's still confident in his abilities to be an elite quarterback. The back-to-back reigning MVP said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes his skills remain at a high level and he can be successful with the right pieces around him.
Bleacher Report
Bills Fans Sweating Super Bowl Hopes After Josh Allen's Shaky Play vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's playoff game, although a shaky performance from the quarterback leaves question marks about the team going forward. Buffalo entered as a heavy favorite, yet barely survived thanks to some costly mistakes by Dolphins rookie...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Standings 2023: Updated AFC, NFC Records and Power Rankings
Just eight NFL teams remain in pursuit of Super Bowl LVII bliss. The wild-card round saw the playoff field nearly sliced in half, as six teams advanced and six others were sent to summer vacation. Meanwhile, the top-seeded teams in both conferences, the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, got to kick back, enjoy some great football and rest up for the treacherous road ahead.
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Important Matchups in Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional Playoff Game
The most fascinating matchup of the NFL divisional round is arguably the last game on the schedule. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have so many matchup problems in their respective offenses. It will be hard for both defenses to contain the playmakers on each side over 60 minutes.
