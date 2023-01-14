A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake. While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.

7 HOURS AGO