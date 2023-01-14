Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
Valley City Chamber Ambassadors visit The Reserve at Woodland for Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting Event
Next stop, Chamber Ambassadors were welcomed in for delicious hors d’oeuvres, door prizes and a special sneak peak at the Business After Hours event and ribbon cutting for newly remodeled The Reserve at Woodland. Three of the four owners, Kayla Cash, Jade Nielson and Jon Rustvang greeted guests to...
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
valleynewslive.com
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
kvrr.com
Jamestown Priest Removed During Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — An investigation is underway into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Father Neil Pfeifer of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown. A statement released Saturday by the Catholic Diocese of Fargo says the allegations involve inappropriate conduct with adults. Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor...
valleynewslive.com
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans will be expanding to West Fargo. The city commission approved a 5-year incentive to help the business make the move. Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures vans into a camper, workstation, or mobile home. They say it’s the next...
newsdakota.com
JRMC recognizes employees at Golden Gala
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – A legend is not built in a day. It takes years of consistent commitment to perform with selfless purpose. A legend commits every day—without concern for recognition—to being irreplaceable. Jamestown Regional Medical Center recognized its legendary employees at The Golden Gala recognition event...
kfgo.com
Enchantasys misses signature goal, owner says stores grandfathered in as ‘retail’ business
FARGO (KFGO) – Enchantasys, a Fargo company that has been circulating a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance, was unable to gather the required signatures, but their owner said Tuesday that the new ordinance does not apply to their two stores as they currently operate.
newsdakota.com
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo senior heading to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Whether it’s for science or music, a high school classroom points students to where they’re going to in life. And for Davies senior Jacob Hansen, that place, come February, is Carnegie Hall in New York City, after his audition was selected to perform as a percussionist.
KFYR-TV
Bobcat inventors inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of brothers with North Dakota ties were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame earlier this week. Cyril and Louis Keller invented the skid-steer which made the Bobcat Company a global brand. It’s been 65 years since the skid-steer rolled out. The machine...
kfgo.com
Driver dies after rollover crash near Northwood, ND
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 75-year-old man from Northwood, North Dakota died of injuries in a crash in Grand Forks County. The Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 15, about 3 miles east of Northwood. According to the report, the...
Times-Online
Cafe Concert set for Jan. 21-23, tickets on sale now
The 2023 edition of the Valley City Cafe Concert will be held Saturday, January 21st, Sunday, January 22nd and Monday, January 23rd. The Saturday and Monday performance will be at 7pm and the Sunday matinee will be at 3pm. All shows will be held in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. This...
newsdakota.com
Several Vehicles Slid Off I-94 Due To Icy Road Conditions
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement along with fire and rescue crews have been responding to several vehicles sliding of the roadway along Interstate 94 in Barnes County east and west of Valley City on Monday, January 16th. Crews responded to calls for service at mile markers 282,...
valleynewslive.com
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours. The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of apartment fires under investigation in FM Metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A pair of early morning apartment fires here in the FM Metro are under investigation. The first happened in South Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to the complex East of West Acres Mall off 15th avenue south around 1:30 a.m. after alarms rang out for a fire.
kfgo.com
Moorhead man arrested in Monticello shooting
MONTICELLO, Minn. (KFGO) – A Moorhead man has been arrested for a shooting in Monticello. Police were called Monday night to a park and compost site to find a man near the entrance who had been shot multiple times and appeared to have also been assaulted. He’s 44-year-old Jade Nickels of Monticello. Nickels is in serious but stable condition.
Comments / 0