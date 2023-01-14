Read full article on original website
Brooklyn. Rinehart
4d ago
oh she does is pose LOL he's like the Kardashians it's all about poses getting a good look take that makeup off and see what you really look like LOL
Reply
2
Related
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Responds to Critic of Her Using Backyard for Private Sauna Instead of Play Space
Josh Hall clapped back at an Instagram user, writing that their comment was "insulting" to some Josh Hall is responding to a critic of his wife Christina on Instagram. Christina, 39, showed off her "Saturday morning routine" on Instagram over the weekend — consisting of a Peloton workout, red light therapy in a special bed, 20 minutes spent in her backyard sauna, and a 3-minute cold plunge in her pool. A commenter questioned her use of the backyard space for her wellness routine, writing, "Not much...
Prevention
‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals the Real Reason Why Her Living Room Wasn’t on the Show
Home Town is back, and fans are thrilled at the chance to see Ben and Erin Napier at work renovating homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. On a recent episode, Ben and Erin took viewers behind the scenes of a very special renovation: their own country house. The hour-long episode showcased the warm and inviting home, including the beautiful kitchen, cozy bedrooms, and even the bathrooms, but one main area was omitted: the living room! Well, Erin took to Instagram to share details from that space too and explain the omission.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
netflixjunkie.com
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Drew Scott Is The Latest Celebrity Parent To Hide His Kids’ Face, And He Just Did It In The Most Awkward Way Possible
Drew Scott found an awkwardly creative way to hide his son's face.
Ant Anstead Brings 3-Year-Old Son Hudson To London After Settling Messy Custody Battle With Ex-Wife Christina Hall: Photos
Ant Anstead and ex-wife Christina Hall's 3-year-old son, Hudson, received a very special Christmas present: a trip to the United Kingdom! The famous car mechanic uploaded several shots from their vacation, showing the tot having a ball in the airport and exploring the great outdoors."What a simply INCREDIBLE week of adventures back in Blighty!" the dad-of-one, 43, wrote in the Tuesday, January 4, Instagram post."Hudzo and I spent Christmas morning on the sandy beach of Laguna then the rest of Christmas Day on a flight to the UK!!" the caption continued. "His first time ever out the US. Which immediately...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
womansday.com
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Collaborators in Waco Shut Down Business: ‘We Have Discovered Our Limits’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' friends and collaborators, Kelly and Clint Harp, are closing the doors to their furniture business in Waco, Texas. Here's why.
Popculture
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Comments / 11