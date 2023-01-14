ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Syracuse vs Notre Dame

By Mike McAllister
 4 days ago

Matchup : Syracuse (11-6, 4-2) vs Notre Dame (9-8, 1-5)

Location : JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time : 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, January 14th.

Television : ACC Network

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio : TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team : Jay Alter, Malcolm Huckaby

Odds : Syracuse -5.5/Over Under 140.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor : Syracuse has a 75.9% chance to win.

Series History : Syracuse holds a 32-23 series edge against Notre Dame including three of the last four. That includes a 62-61 Orange victory in South Bend earlier this season. Jesse Edwards led SU with 22 points and 16 rebounds in that one.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College and Louisville. Syracuse then fell at Virginia before topping Virginia Tech.

Notre Dame started the season very strong, winning six of its first seven. Then the Irish fell to Syracuse which started a streak that has seen the season go in the opposite direction. Since the beginning of December, Notre Dame is 3-7. Its wins during that stretch were against Boston University, Jacksonville and Georgia Tech. The one point overtime win over the Yellow Jackets snapped a three game losing streak. Notre Dame is an excellent three point shooting team at 37.7%. Nate Laszewski leads the team in scoring (13.6) and rebounding (7.6). He can take over a game at any time as he can get extremely hot from the outside. Guards JJ Starling, Dane Goodwin and Cormac Ryan are also double digit scorers who can really shoot. Notre Dame lacks size and physicality inside, however, leaving them vulnerable to talented bigs.

Devaughn Cooper 2022 Season Highlights

Devaughn Cooper was one of Syracuse football's most reliable pass catchers during the 2022 campaign. He finished with 29 catches for 376 yards and three touchdowns. Highlights of his season are in the video above.  Cooper was one of the more interesting stories in college football. Syracuse ...
Late Miami Rally Costs Syracuse Big Road Win

Syracuse led most of the way at #17 Miami, but faltered over the last five minutes to lose 82-78 Monday night. With the loss, the Orange drops to 12-7 (5-3) on the season. Next up, Syracuse stays on the road to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.  Syracuse led by eight with under nine minutes to ...
Five Takeaways: Miami 82 Syracuse 78

Syracuse fell at #17 Miami 82-78 Monday night. Here are five takeaways from the loss.  1. Judah Mintz The star freshman point guard had his worst game in a Syracuse uniform. He finished 1-7 shooting, 1-3 from the free throw line with five turnovers to go along with six assists. It was a ...
