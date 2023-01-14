ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
msn.com

Biden forgets how to say ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event

WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break Up

When Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat. Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 2013 and immediately started cozying up to McCarthy and GOP leaders.
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"

New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine general John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
msn.com

Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman says Trump, Biden classified document scandals are 'apples and oranges'

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who has defended President Biden's handling of classified documents, dismissed comparisons of Biden's situation to former President Donald Trump's legal controversies, calling them "apples and oranges." Goldman is a freshman lawmaker who previously served as House impeachment counsel against Trump. In an interview with Punchbowl News...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Appointment Leaves Ex-Home Sec Member 'Horrified'

Reports saying that the House GOP Steering Committee has agreed to place Marjorie Taylor Greene on the House Homeland Security Committee—which oversees the Department of Homeland Security and has jurisdiction on border security—has outraged former Democratic members. New York Democrat Ritchie Torres, former vice chair of the House...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will

Donald Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died last year at the age of 73, and Jimmy Kimmel took notice. She reportedly left $1 million to the nanny who helped raise their three children: Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Or, as Kimmel described them, “one of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it.”
msn.com

Donald Trump Supporters Turn on Him Over Vaccine Defense—'Sold Out So Hard'

A number of Donald Trump supporters have reacted negatively to the former president once again expressing support for the COVID-19 vaccine. During a recent appearance on the conservative podcast The Water Cooler, Trump praised his administration for the Operation Warp Speed rollout of the vaccine and for helping save tens of millions of lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy