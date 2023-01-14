Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden. "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing...
NBC correspondent caught on hot mic complaining Biden ignored classified doc question: 'Didn't say a word'
A hot mic moment caught NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander complaining about President Biden's refusal to answer questions after reporters repeatedly asked him to address the classified documents from his time as vice president that were recently found in his possession. The press gathered in the Oval Office...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Biden forgets how to say ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event
WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.”
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
Ivana Trump's $34 Million Estate Gives Insight to How She Felt About Ex Donald Trump Before She Died
Ivana Trump passed away last July, but her will and the $34 million of assets she left behind offered a lot of insight into her family dynamics. She left her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric well taken care of, but she didn’t leave anything behind for her ex-husband, Donald Trump.
The Bathroom Fight Fueling Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s Break Up
When Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally elected speaker after 15 rounds of votes earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wasn’t in her normal seat. Instead of the middle section of the House chamber where conservatives and GOP castaways have taken up residence for years now, Greene was sitting near the front of the chamber in a section of leadership loyalists, right next to Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO), who came into Congress in 2013 and immediately started cozying up to McCarthy and GOP leaders.
Biden slammed for lying 'with ease and comfort' on classified documents: 'Pathological' in nature
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce sounded off on President Biden for claiming to be "surprised" about the discovery of classified material at the Penn Biden Center. On "Outnumbered" Monday, she warned Biden's "willingness" to lie should raise concerns about the administration's handling of other serious issues facing the country. ‘NOT...
Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"
New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine general John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman says Trump, Biden classified document scandals are 'apples and oranges'
Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who has defended President Biden's handling of classified documents, dismissed comparisons of Biden's situation to former President Donald Trump's legal controversies, calling them "apples and oranges." Goldman is a freshman lawmaker who previously served as House impeachment counsel against Trump. In an interview with Punchbowl News...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appointment Leaves Ex-Home Sec Member 'Horrified'
Reports saying that the House GOP Steering Committee has agreed to place Marjorie Taylor Greene on the House Homeland Security Committee—which oversees the Department of Homeland Security and has jurisdiction on border security—has outraged former Democratic members. New York Democrat Ritchie Torres, former vice chair of the House...
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will
Donald Trump wasn’t named in the will of ex-wife Ivana Trump, who died last year at the age of 73, and Jimmy Kimmel took notice. She reportedly left $1 million to the nanny who helped raise their three children: Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump. Or, as Kimmel described them, “one of whom eats paste, one who sniffs it, and another who married it.”
Donald Trump Supporters Turn on Him Over Vaccine Defense—'Sold Out So Hard'
A number of Donald Trump supporters have reacted negatively to the former president once again expressing support for the COVID-19 vaccine. During a recent appearance on the conservative podcast The Water Cooler, Trump praised his administration for the Operation Warp Speed rollout of the vaccine and for helping save tens of millions of lives.
