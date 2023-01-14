ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

HuffPost

Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
MINNESOTA STATE

