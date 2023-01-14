Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Likely to Be Indicted, Will End Life 'Behind Bars,' Congressman Says
Representative Jamie Raskin said Saturday that he "really would be surprised" if the former president evaded January 6 charges.
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender
In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.
Republican Booed After Accusing Democrats of Drinking During Speaker Vote
Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack made the remarks as she urged for the deadlocked GOP to vote for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
HuffPost
Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Within hours of Debbie Stabenow announcing her retirement, Dems are scrambling to replace her
The trees are just the right height. Are the candidates?
George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican
"Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics
Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
Neil Gorsuch Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
Gorsuch argued in a dissenting opinion on Tuesday that the Supreme Court justices are "not policymakers of last resort."
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Collins: Trump was not the reason the votes were changed to McCarthy
CNN's Kaitlan Collins explains why she doesn't think former President Donald Trump's influence was the reason some holdout Republicans changed their votes for GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the race for the next House speaker.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
Comments / 23