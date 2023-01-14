Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
Ex-stepdaughter who told stepdad he wasn't her father after divorce, asked for money, he reminded her he's not her dad
Evidently, one young woman who pretty much told her stepfather to get lost, after his divorce from her mother four years prior, resurfaced to ask him for money. He made a Reddit post to explain the situation.
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception
A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
msn.com
'Betrayed His Own Family': Kate Middleton Blames Meghan Markle For Pitting Prince Harry Against Palace As Royal Tensions Rage On
Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, will always have a soft spot for his younger brother, Prince Harry, but insiders claim the Princess of Wales can't help but place blame on Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, for the ongoing family divide. RadarOnline.com has learned that Middleton has made a point...
Verve Names Bill Weinstein CEO
Verve has appointed founding partner Bill Weinstein to the position of CEO, the first in the agency’s 13-year history. The decision was announced internally last week by fellow founding Verve partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting. “As we continue to evolve, we recognize the need to formalize the managerial organization of our business to bring greater accountability, efficiency, and excellence to our core mission of advocating on behalf of creative talent,” Besser said in a statement on behalf of Verve. Weinstein added in a statement of his own: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected for this position by my fellow Partners and peers. Verve’s clients, community, and culture remain my top priority and I am excited to have the opportunity to guide this special group into a very bright future.” More to come… More from Variety'Vesper' Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)Verve Promotes TV Literary Agent Melissa Darman to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
Aubrey Plaza & Chloe Fineman Start Making Out In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo: Watch
Aubrey Plaza, 38, is already delivering memorable moments at Studio 8H before she hosts Saturday Night Live. The NBC sketch comedy series released a promo on Jan. 18 where Aubrey and cast member Chloe Fineman, 34, are alone in the audience at the studio and bonding over their shared love of impressions. “I’m excited,” Aubrey says about hosting SNL for the first time on Jan. 21. “And oh my God, I love your impressions. Drew Barrymore is my favorite,” The White Lotus star also says.
msn.com
Mom Refusing To Use Daughter-in-Law's Real Name Slammed: 'Just a Nickname'
A woman has asked Reddit if she is the a****** for wanting her in-laws to call her by her real name. In the post, user Illustrious_Bit_178 explains that her name is Rynn, "not Katherine. But ever since my ILs [in-laws] have met me, they have gotten the idea that my actual name is Katherine and Rynn is just a nickname."
msn.com
John Cleese comments meet backlash on Twitter: ‘Untrue to suggest that European countries invented slavery’
Monty Python comedian and actor John Cleese argued with a number of Twitter users last week after he fiercely criticized slavery while also pointing out that it was not unique to the Western world but a global practice. "I think it's untrue to suggest that European countries invented slavery," Cleese...
msn.com
Queen Consort Camilla Exploiting Her New Status To Try & Make Kate Middleton's 'Life A Nightmare,' Claims Palace Insider
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to be more popular with the British public than King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the latter can't help but boast that she and her husband are in the monarchy's most powerful position. While Camilla, 75, allegedly always felt she was better than...
Comments / 0