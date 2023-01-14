ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
msn.com

Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
Tyla

Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding reception

A new bride left her husband for her cousin just hours after the pair exchanged vows. Cearia tied the knot with husband Sam in Aberdeen, Maryland, and had asked her cousin Kyle - who also happens to be her ex - to walk her down the aisle and give her away. You can see how it all went down here:
ABERDEEN, MD
Variety

Verve Names Bill Weinstein CEO

Verve has appointed founding partner Bill Weinstein to the position of CEO, the first in the agency’s 13-year history. The decision was announced internally last week by fellow founding Verve partners Adam Levine and Bryan Besser in an all-company meeting. “As we continue to evolve, we recognize the need to formalize the managerial organization of our business to bring greater accountability, efficiency, and excellence to our core mission of advocating on behalf of creative talent,” Besser said in a statement on behalf of Verve. Weinstein added in a statement of his own: “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to be selected for this position by my fellow Partners and peers. Verve’s clients, community, and culture remain my top priority and I am excited to have the opportunity to guide this special group into a very bright future.” More to come… More from Variety'Vesper' Filmmakers Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper Sign With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)'Doctor Who' Star Jodie Whittaker Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)Verve Promotes TV Literary Agent Melissa Darman to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)Best of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
HollywoodLife

Aubrey Plaza & Chloe Fineman Start Making Out In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promo: Watch

Aubrey Plaza, 38, is already delivering memorable moments at Studio 8H before she hosts Saturday Night Live. The NBC sketch comedy series released a promo on Jan. 18 where Aubrey and cast member Chloe Fineman, 34, are alone in the audience at the studio and bonding over their shared love of impressions. “I’m excited,” Aubrey says about hosting SNL for the first time on Jan. 21. “And oh my God, I love your impressions. Drew Barrymore is my favorite,” The White Lotus star also says.
msn.com

Mom Refusing To Use Daughter-in-Law's Real Name Slammed: 'Just a Nickname'

A woman has asked Reddit if she is the a****** for wanting her in-laws to call her by her real name. In the post, user Illustrious_Bit_178 explains that her name is Rynn, "not Katherine. But ever since my ILs [in-laws] have met me, they have gotten the idea that my actual name is Katherine and Rynn is just a nickname."

Comments / 0

Community Policy