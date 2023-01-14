Read full article on original website
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
nextpittsburgh.com
Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
Historic central Pa. theater listed for sale
A historic movie theater has hit the market in Huntingdon. According to The Daily News, the Huntingdon Cinema’s Clifton 5 theater at 717 Washington St. is currently listed for $299,800. The sale price includes the large property and business in addition to two small rental store fronts and one...
fox8tv.com
Greater Johnstown School District Threat
The Greater Johnstown School District’s administration received a threatening message about a school shooting that’s supposed to occur Tuesday Afternoon. I spoke with the school’s superintendent as well as some parents and students about the threat and what’s to follow. “We received a threat that was...
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
Twitter storm hovers over Allegheny County Council race between Hallam, Doven
A race for an at-large seat on Allegheny County Council had barely gotten underway this month when attacks started flying. Many of them came from observers of the race on social media, particularly Twitter, and almost immediately put the race’s two candidates on the defensive. Joanna Doven announced her...
GJSD closes schools after receiving shooting threat, superintendent says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Schools in the Johnstown area will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 17 after the district received a threat about a school shooting. The Greater Johnstown School District administration received a threat saying, “shoot the school up,” at 3:11 p.m. on Monday, Superintendent Dr. Amy Arcurio said in a press release. School officials […]
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
CBS News
BNY Mellon planning to lay off 1,500 employees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - BNY Mellon is planning to lay off about 3% of its workforce. BNY Mellon's website said the Pittsburgh Wealth Management office has the greatest number of employees in any single location worldwide, but the Trib reports the New York-based company didn't specify where the 1,500 employees who are losing jobs would be located.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara
Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
wtae.com
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
duqsm.com
Duquesne professor killed in apparent murder-suicide
Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. A Duquesne University theology professor and his wife were found dead inside their home in Wilkins Township Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified the couple as Marinus Iwuchukwu, 59, and Charte Dunn, 50. Allegheny County Police received a call at...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures
The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
wtae.com
Worker assaulted by teenager at The Outside In school in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy from Penn Hills is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a worker at The Outside In school on Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened on Monday evening. Investigators said the boy assaulted a worker at the school by...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business
The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
PSP: Trio busted with 83lbs of cannabis after calling 911 on themselves in Bedford County
BREEZEWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Trio of men from New York are behind bars after police said they tried to hide 83 pounds of marijuana behind a dumpster after one of the men called 911. State troopers out of Bedford responded to a 911 hang-up call at the Marathon gas station on Lincoln Highway in […]
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
Phipps Conservatory show explores orchid and bonsai history, culture
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents an annual show highlighting the beauty and abundance of its orchid and bonsai collections. This year’s show will do that — and more. “Orchid and Bonsai Show: Origin Stories,” opening Saturday in the historic glass house in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, also will...
