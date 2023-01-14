HS boys’ hoops: Jake Conroy gets ‘offensive’ at right time as Monsignor Farrell slips by Xavier, 43-40

Read full article on original website
Wagner College to honor memory of late cager John DiMaggio during hoops game this weekend
John DiMaggio, a former Wagner College basketball star and member of the Grymes Hill school’s Hall of Fame, will be honored during the Seahawks’ NEC men’s basketball encounter against visiting Sacred Heart Sunday at Spiro Sports Center. Tip-off is 1 p.m. DiMaggio, a versatile guard/forward during his...
HS girls’ basketball roundup: Susan Wagner keeps rolling; Hill wins in OT, plus much more
The Susan Wagner girls’ basketball team picked up two more wins this weekend on the strength of a pair of 40-point games courtesy of senior guard Nicole Melious. Melious poured in 48 points in a 71-49 win over Brooklyn Law & Tech to close out the holiday weekend after dropping 46 over John Jay in a 81-34 win on Sunday.
HS boys’ hoops roundup: Farrell wins third straight after cruising past All Hallows; Sea, Moore drop close CHSAA encounters
Senior PJ Scalisi led a balanced attack with 16 points and Monsignor Farrell built a double-digit lead early before cruising to an 81-36 CHSAA A division victory over visiting All Hallows Monday in Oakwood. In addition to Scalisi, the Lions received plenty of offensive support thanks to Andrew Melillo (11...
HS boys’ indoor track and field: Lions, led by Ty Lawless, roar at S.I. Champs
The Monsignor Farrell boys had something to prove at the Island championship meet, held at the Ocean Breeze Complex. The Lions, once totally dominant in indoor track and field, had won only once since 2014, and had watched Susan Wagner, an ascending power, take three of the last four contested championship meets.
HS boys’ hoops: 40 years later, members of St. Peter’s 1982-83 CHSAA AA Intersectional championship still feel the magic
If you think time has done something to lessen the magical feeling experienced by the St. Peter’s players who were members of the 1982-83 CHSAA AA Intersectional championship team, think again. In just under two months, it’ll be exactly 40 years since the Eagles captured Staten Island’s lone top-tier...
Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star
NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
Curtis defensive back Miles McGoy will give Stony Brook University this uncommon dimension
Miles McGoy remembers the reaction of his teammates after Curtis attended the Stony Brook University 7-on-7 football tournament prior to the start of his junior year. “Some of them kept telling me I was playing great‚’’ explained the West Brighton resident. “I didn’t believe it at the time and was waiting to see (anybody from Stony Brook) would have anything to say about the way I was playing.’'
Game On: Susan Wagner student spurred a citywide ‘esports’ league, which is now home to hundreds of members
When others said “game over,” Susan Wagner’s Edison Zhong said “game on.”. With no prior precedence for a PSAL “esports” league, the NYC Department of Education wouldn’t sanction Zhong’s passion project. Nevertheless, he spurred his own league -- EZ Esports -- which has swiftly become a popular after-school club and now even operates as its own independent league across PSAL schools throughout the five boroughs.
NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Recruit Reactions to Sunday Rutgers Visit
Rutgers football hosted a collection of prospects on campus today as it allowed many class of 2024 prospects to become more familiar with the program and what it has to offer. The visit also included a trip to the Rutgers vs Ohio State basketball game, which was well-received by the visitors. There were also class of 2025 prospects on hand as well and a portion of the visitors already held Rutgers offers.
University of Georgia Football Player Killed in Crash Was a New Jersey Native
The University of Georgia and the Georgia Bulldogs football family are mourning the loss of one of their own, Devin Willock, who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. But as a New Jersey native, he was one of our own, too. It's the most unimaginable of tragedies....
BREAKING: Rutgers gets commitment from four-star ATH Gabriel Winowich
Rutgers has received a commitment from Detroit Country Day athlete Gabriel Winowich, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound prospect who figures to be a running back at the next level. Winowich, a four-star, Top247 prospect, chooses the Scarlet Knights over offers from Marshall and Maryland. He becomes the second commitment for Rutgers in the 2024 class, joining in-state offensive lineman Kenny Jones.
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade will have to wait, MLB insider says
And now we play the waiting game. Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade and the New York Yankees are among the clubs to express an interest. However ESPN’s Buster Olney reports “Some rival evaluators believe that the Pirates will keep Bryan Reynolds into the season, largely...
Mets expand search for 4th outfielder after missing on Andrew McCutchen
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is spanning the globe in search of a fourth outfielder. He had targeted former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen, but the 2013 National League MVP decided last week to return to his MLB roots and re-signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
HS Senior From NY Killed In Crash Remembered As 'Wonderful Student, Talented Athlete'
Updated story: Services Scheduled For Long Beach HS Senior Killed In CrashA teenager killed after being hit by an SUV while skateboarding is being remembered as a two-sport varsity sports standout who was a strong student. Long Island resident Gerrin Hagen, who turned 18 on Monday, Dec. …
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani could be bound for Big Apple, MLB insider says
The New York Mets have money to spend. And Steve Cohen will spend it. And after the 12-year, $315 million Carlos Correa deal fell through, there’s some extra cash floating around. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. How about going after Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei...
12 years after it closed, former S.I. Catholic school to become early childhood center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A brand new school is on the horizon for Rosebank. The City Council recently approved siting a 252-seat “early childhood center” at 1 Virginia Avenue. The property was formerly occupied by the St. Mary’s School, one of four Staten Island Catholic schools that closed...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
