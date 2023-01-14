FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this year, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 18, 2023: Sock maker Renfro Brands has selected TrusTrace as the partner to support its traceability efforts. TrusTrace CEO and co-founder Shameek Ghosh said in a statement, “Using the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands will be able to centralize its current supply chain data for continued compliance with laws such as the UFLPA, as well as measure and document progress towards its sustainability goals.” Renfro has already made progress in its environmental mission. All of its suppliers have achieved at...

