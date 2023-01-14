ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Connie Powell
3d ago

it sucks every new business pretty much comes to the Nashville area. Would love to see more businesses coming to other areas such as Clarksville.

Anonymousj2
3d ago

Probably the worst burger I’ve ever had in my life will never eat stay in California and don’t bring California residents over to liberal my state up obviously why they are leaving cause they screwed up there state

The Daily South

6 Scenic Train Rides To Take In Tennessee

Trains and Tennessee go together like biscuits and jam. The Volunteer State’s history with railways dates back to 1845 when the Nashville and Chattanooga Railroad became the state’s first railroad. During those days, trains were used for just about everything—from the transport of goods to the transport of people. Today, we don’t depend on railways quite as much as we once did, but our nostalgia for the familiar blow of the whistle or plume of steam dissipating into the sky has only grown stronger with each passing year.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Trooper has a roadside chat with owl

One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN

