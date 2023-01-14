Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
United Way of Mid Coast Maine names Nicole Evans as executive director
The United Way of Mid Coast Maine board of directors is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans will lead the organization as its next executive director. The announcement comes at the conclusion of a national search and thorough interview process conducted by a local search committee comprised of community partners, donors, current and former board members.
boothbayregister.com
Maine Poets Society Prize Poem Contest
The Maine Poets Society is proud to present our sixth annual $100 prize poem contest. This. year we are again also offering a $50 prize to Maine poets whose poetry has not been. previously published. Publication in a newsletter or an online workshop does not count for. this purpose. The...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Historical Society scholarship drive
Last year, with the help of businesses and individuals in the community, Boothbay Region Historical Society was able to present their first college scholarship of $1,000 to a Boothbay Region High School student. The trustees and staff worked with the College & Career Access coordinator at Boothbay Region High School...
boothbayregister.com
Jan. 18 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Laurence R. Spaulding
Laurence R. “Larry” Spaulding, age 76, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. Formerly of New London, New Hampshire, the son of Laurence and Elizabeth Spaulding, he purchased a summer home in Sprucewold in 1993. In 1995 he married Lucy-Ann and they have resided in East Boothbay since that time.
boothbayregister.com
News and Notes from the Community Center
Volunteers welcomed! Have you ever wanted to be part of something fun? Meaningful? Engaging? We are looking for friendly/outgoing people what are good listeners to Meet and Greet visitors to The Community Center. Your schedule would be flexible – either morning or afternoon, or both, if you want, for a few hours to fit your schedule. We are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please feel free to come in to look around, talk to us, or just have a cup of coffee, or put a few pieces in the puzzle we are currently working on.
WMTW
New heating assistance available to people in some Maine towns
PORTLAND, Maine — As the state prepares to send out checks to most Mainers to help with heating costs this winter, new help is now available to people in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Government announced Tuesday morning that $1.35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding was available to help homeowners through the "Keep Cumberland County Warm" project. That project was established in December 2022.
boothbayregister.com
It’s the end of the Maine Photography Show
Many have inquired about the Maine Photography Show as of late and whether there will be one. It is with a heavy heart to inform you that after 17 years the Maine Photography Show will not continue. Having been part of the original committee and having been the chairman for the last 14 years, I need to back away and do more for myself. At this time no one has stepped forward to take my place so the end has come.
mainebiz.biz
A former Maine Veterans’ Homes site in Augusta will become home to arts academy
Maine Arts Academy, a charter school for the arts, plans to move to a building in Augusta that’s about six times bigger than its current location in Sidney. The academy bought 310 Cony Road from Maine Veterans’ Homes Augusta for $3.25 million. Chris Paszyc of the Boulos Co....
boothbayregister.com
Robert H. Rogers Sr.
Robert H. “Bob” Rogers Sr. passed away peacefully on Jan. 16, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. He will be dearly missed. He was born May 18, 1942 to Robert C. Rogers and Betty Lahey Rogers in New Haven, Connecticut. Bob was a fixture in Wiscasset. He spent...
boothbayregister.com
Whether local call or mutual aid, area auxiliary members support firefighters
For more than 40 years, Boothbay Fire Department’s auxiliary provided support during active fires as well as area events. Known as the Miss Fires, in 2019 the group expanded to include support of the peninsula’s four fire departments and renamed itself Boothbay Region Fire Auxiliary to attract participation from area men, according to its president, Kareen Nelson.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
boothbayregister.com
Summertime calendar call for events
A new year means it’s time to get your calendar listings ready for the Boothbay Register’s award-winning Summertime Guide. Event listings should include the name of the event, dates and time(s), brief description, address, contact name and telephone number, and website address. All groups and organizations with annual...
boothbayregister.com
Kernan M. Cross
Kernan M. Cross, 75, died Jan. 13, 2023 at Thornton Oaks in Brunswick,Maine. Details of a service will be announced in a full obituary. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Maine.
boothbayregister.com
‘Passages’ at River Arts
River Arts in Damariscotta is pleased to announce the first show of the year, “Passages.” Jorge Arango, art writer and reviewer, served as juror in selecting 83 works of 72 artists from 178 submissions. The public is invited to the opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. The show runs until Feb. 18.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
A Popular Café in South Portland, Maine, Has Sadly Closed Its Doors
It's always tough seeing news about a small business closing its doors. It's especially difficult when it's a place you frequented. This is exactly the situation I'm in when it comes to the latest café to sadly shut down. The news came out recently that popular South Portland joint...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: ‘Miracle of Change’ report and more
As plans for the renovation of the woods playground at the Southport Central School continue, here is the “Miracle of Change” report. Total number of coins collected by the school children is 2,785 (pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters), equaling $257.17. Total paper dollars contributed is $392 for a grand total of $649.17! The Miracle of Change people note that “this is incredible for a school with 18 students!” and add “Thank you for letting us be part of your small community and showing that we genuinely do ‘shine brighter together!’” I also remember a poster in your room that stated, "Imagine with all your mind, Believe with all your heart, and Achieve with all your might." SCS proved that even a small group could achieve as long as they believed.” Note that fundraising will continue for this project to be completed.
boothbayregister.com
Pass it on
Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford’s December report, released ahead of this week’s selectmen’s meeting, contains winter home safety tips worth our passing along. One is to keep chimneys and all venting clean. The department had two chimney fire calls in December, both caused by creosote buildup in the chimney and stovepipe, Bickford said. He said, if you are burning wood, have a professional clean and inspect your chimney.
