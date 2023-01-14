ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest suspect after woman injured in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured a woman on Indy’s east side. Tyrone Bostick, 21, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to jail records. Just before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses …. 2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo. Expanding transportation options for people with …. Researchers at Purdue are working on studies involving self driving cars for people with...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Beech Grove police arrested Shane Osborne, 45, on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His son appeared on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality TV show that follows the Beech Grove Police Department.
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies in house fire

A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. Expanding transportation options for people with …. Researchers at Purdue are working on studies involving self driving cars for people with disabilities. Mother, 2 children lose...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Radio Ink

Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting

This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses

Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Expanding transportation options for people with …. Researchers at Purdue are working on studies involving self driving cars for people with...
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman injured after shots fired at home on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side. IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets. Someone had fired shots at the home,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD bodycam video shows fatal struggle with man in mental illness crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Raw IMPD body-worn camera video, released under an order by a Federal Court, shows the 10-minute-long effort patrol officers engaged in with Herman Whitfield III before deployment of a department-issued electronic stun device that contributed to the man’s fatal heart attack while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Person dead following single-vehicle crash in Randolph County

LYNN, Ind. — A 16-year-old girl is dead and another is injured following a vehicle crash south of U.S. Highway 36 in Randolph County. Authorities were called around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Park south of U.S. 36 in Lynn, Indiana. Upon arrival, police discovered...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy