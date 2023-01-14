First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead for us, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Our mornings hang on to chilly temperatures, and rain returns Monday!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Related
WLBT
No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained. City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few...
Mobile tied for 1st with Jackson, Miss. for Shortest Life Expectancy in nation: Report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. More News from WRBL The report claims that Jackson, Miss. and Mobile, Ala. are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and […]
WLBT
City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
Ramp closures set for I-20 in Warren County this week
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County this week. The closure will affect both I-20 ramps at the I-20 Bovina/Tiffintown Road interchange (Exit 11). Drivers should expect the temporary closures between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. […]
WLBT
Within hours of city cleaning illegal dump site, even more debris appears
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The illegal dumping fight is an uphill battle for a Georgetown neighborhood wanting the trash pile-up to stop. Last week we told you about a dump site growing near a disabled man’s home. The city responded, but the debris dumping continued. To the shock and...
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WLBT
Velma Jackson senior dies in accident
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Velma Jackson High School was killed in an accident in Madison County. Bryon Perry, 18, died Saturday evening in a car accident on Loring Road just west of Truitt Road. The Madison County School District issued a statement today offering condolences to his family.
WLBT
Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram
Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty. The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run...
WLBT
Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 18
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
WLBT
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
Three wanted after break-in at Fondren’s Swell-O-Phonic
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A store in Fondren was burglarized by three unidentified individuals. Swell-O-Phonic officials said the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17. They said the burglars appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71. Surveillance video showed the suspects taking multiple items, including shoes and the cash register. Anyone […]
Jackson has the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Hunters discover what appears to be bone inside boot in Mississippi woods
Two young people hunting near the Steele Bayou dam structure found what appeared to be a human bone inside of an old boot on Monday morning. The two reported the finding to Vicksburg Warren 911, which dispatched Warren County Sheriff’s deputies to the scene at about 7:15 a.m. The...
WLBT
Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
WLBT
MBI, local officials investigating after bone found inside boot near Issaquena dam
ISSAQUENA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Officials are investigating after a bone was found inside of a boot in Issaquena County. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, someone called 911 on Monday to report a bone being found inside a boot near the Steele Bayou. The call came through to...
WAPT
Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road. According to the Hinds County coroner, William D. Woods, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators said officers responded to the scene after a concerned...
Two, including former Ole Miss football player, charged with kidnapping
UPDATE: RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for two men, including a former Ole Miss football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Jerrell Powe and Gavin Bates both appeared in a Ridgeland court on Tuesday, January 17. They were both charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime. Both […]
WLBT
Driver loses control while doing donuts in Jackson, vehicle lands on top of another
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unusual things are normally reported on Friday the 13th, but none have ever involved donuts. The Jackson Police Department says the driver of a Mustang was doing donuts on Robinson Road when they lost control. The vehicle ended up on top of a Lexus that was parked at Furniture City. Fortunately, no one was inside the Lexus.
WAPT
Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs
JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
Comments / 0