Jackson, MS

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weekend ahead for us, with mostly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Our mornings hang on to chilly temperatures, and rain returns Monday!

By Branden Walker
WLBT
 4 days ago
WLBT

No repair date in sight for South Gallatin Street flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It may look like recent flooding at the South Gallatin Street underpass, but 3 On Your Side learned it’s actually rainwater from weeks ago that still hasn’t drained. City Engineer Robert Lee told WLBT that he has known about the flooding for a few...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Canton hit hard by severe storms overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton Mayor William Truly says the storm hit fast Thursday morning and unexpectedly, leaving debris behind everywhere. Part of a metal roof is at the doorstep of one downtown business. The mayor says today is the first step in the long road to recovery. City workers...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Ramp closures set for I-20 in Warren County this week

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County this week. The closure will affect both I-20 ramps at the I-20 Bovina/Tiffintown Road interchange (Exit 11). Drivers should expect the temporary closures between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Velma Jackson senior dies in accident

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Velma Jackson High School was killed in an accident in Madison County. Bryon Perry, 18, died Saturday evening in a car accident on Loring Road just west of Truitt Road. The Madison County School District issued a statement today offering condolences to his family.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Businesses forced to close due to water main break in Byram

Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty. The city admits it doesn’t know when the Homeless Resource Center will open. John Wood Community College new president shares his goals for the college. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run...
BYRAM, MS
WLBT

Caught on cam: Man sets fire at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of a gas station just down the street from WLBT is breathing a sigh of relief after someone set a fire next to one of the pumps. Surveillance video showed a man appearing to light a paper bag on fire and putting it in the trash can next to a gas pump around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, January 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two weeks into the legislative session, and all general bills have...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted after break-in at Fondren’s Swell-O-Phonic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A store in Fondren was burglarized by three unidentified individuals. Swell-O-Phonic officials said the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17. They said the burglars appeared to be driving a 2001-2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71. Surveillance video showed the suspects taking multiple items, including shoes and the cash register. Anyone […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments. There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man dies after being shot multiple times in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a man was killed on Pinecrest Circle and Terry Road. According to the Hinds County coroner, William D. Woods, 39, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7:50 p.m. Monday. Investigators said officers responded to the scene after a concerned...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi Coliseum has gone to the dogs

JACKSON, Miss. — This weekend, dogs are taking over the Mississippi Trade Mart and Coliseum for the annualMagnolia Classic AKC Dog Show. More than 1,000 dogs and their handlers are in Jackson for the show. "It's awesome to even be able to walk in that ring in best of...
JACKSON, MS

