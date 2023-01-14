ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Man Goes on Scratch-Off Winning Streak

A Rockville resident won $500 & $50,000 scratch off prizes between December 31 and January 2nd. The winning tickets were purchased at the Shell station located at 4101 Randolph Road. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Some positive vibes helped a loyal Rockville player come up with two...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
RCNews

Toys R Us Store to Re-Open as a Onelife Fitness in Clinton, Maryland in Summer 2023

Once an empty, huge blue building with bright yellow doors, the former Toys "R" Us store in Clinton, Maryland is finding new life as a gym. Investing in the economic development of the area, Onelife Fitness will open a 52,000-square-foot health facility at 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive in the summer of 2023. A Preview Center is now open for virtual tour experiences at the Landing at Woodyard shopping center.
CLINTON, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members

Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Officials find body after apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland

LAUREL, Md. — A body was found after firefighters extinguished a fire in an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland on Monday afternoon, Prince George's County Fire said. Around 4:30 p.m., a fire was reported at an apartment building at 501 Main Street. Officials report that the fire was on the third floor of the building.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Protestors clash over Canton library's drag queen story hour

BALTIMORE -- A drag queen story hour took place in Canton on Saturday.This wasn't the first time the Canton branch of Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library hosted a drag queen story hour for children in the area.But this time, the story hour was met with protestors and counter-protestors.The library hosted the event in partnership with the Church on the Square in Canton. Law enforcement officers were posted at all of the entrances to the church where the story hour took place. Children of all ages and their caregivers were invited to "listen to stories about having pride in yourself," according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Newburg VRS&FD Sadly Announces The Passing Of Past Chief Steve Shifflett

NEWBURG, Md. – It is with great sadness and extremely heavy hearts that the Officers and Members of the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department & Auxiliary announce the passing of Past Chief Steve Shifflett. He passed on Friday, January 13th, 2023. Steve joined our department on February...
NEWBURG, MD
popville.com

Money Train Spotted!

Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame

SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERNA PARK, MD

