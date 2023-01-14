ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 6

flip
4d ago

if u live there go out and clean it up in ur area or ur Hood. ib praying for everyone be safe out there God bless y'all enjoy your life have a blessed 2023

Reply
3
A GOOGLE USER
3d ago

haha! good one, clean up after the dirty bums for just for it to look worse a week later. where are our tax dollars going cause streetsweeping ain't working, parking authority don't do crap, and cops are scared to do their jobs, the mayor is too busy celebrating everything even holidays that don't exist. and you people just gave yourselves a 25% salary increase on the burden of us taxpayers. this city dont deserve nothing if you ask me. matter of fact I want some of my tax dollars back!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break complicates firefighting efforts, closes schools

SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading fire chief requests funding for 3 new firetrucks

READING, Pa. – Reading City Council, at its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, heard a request from Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt for funding for three firefighting vehicles. Stoudt said he was making the request to replace three vehicles due to their age and costly maintenance and...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

‘Truck Over Bridge’ Closes Part of 422 Tuesday

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – An accident in which the driver of a loaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) at about 11:04 a.m., while traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 422 between its Armand Hammer and Sanatoga exits, crashed through guard rails at a bridge and tumbled dozens of feet down a steep ravine toward Sanatoga Creek.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

‘Blasting operations’ to delay traffic on Routes 23 and 30 in Lancaster County, PennDOT says

Blasting operations as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, will affect traffic in the area starting on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said, the delays will occur on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30, weather permitting, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Feb. 3.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant week underway in West Reading

WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
WEST READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem City Council OKs million-dollar contracts

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved various contracts Tuesday night, two of which are worth more than $1 million each. One contract involved the installation and labor costs for water meter installation. The deal means Allentown-based Core & Main LP will furnish 4,000 meters with touchpads and 4,000 radio frequency endpoint devices.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown

EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. mother Jennifer Brown now missing for two weeks

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friedman's Service Center to close after 87 years in Fountain Hill

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A family-run business in Lehigh County is closing for good. Friedman's Service Center, known as the oldest business in Fountain Hill, will close its garage doors for mechanic work at the end of January, and the last day to buy gas will be Feb. 25, said owner Bruce Friedman.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy