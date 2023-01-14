LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.

