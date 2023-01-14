Read full article on original website
flip
4d ago
if u live there go out and clean it up in ur area or ur Hood. ib praying for everyone be safe out there God bless y'all enjoy your life have a blessed 2023
Reply
3
A GOOGLE USER
3d ago
haha! good one, clean up after the dirty bums for just for it to look worse a week later. where are our tax dollars going cause streetsweeping ain't working, parking authority don't do crap, and cops are scared to do their jobs, the mayor is too busy celebrating everything even holidays that don't exist. and you people just gave yourselves a 25% salary increase on the burden of us taxpayers. this city dont deserve nothing if you ask me. matter of fact I want some of my tax dollars back!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersOrwigsburg, PA
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 yearsKristen WaltersAkron, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Unique new restaurant opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break complicates firefighting efforts, closes schools
SLATINGTON, Pa. - A water main break is causing issues in northern Lehigh County. A 6-foot piece of pipe broke Tuesday evening when firefighters tried to get water from a hydrant to put out flames at a Washington Township home, said the Slatington borough manager. When firefighters turned the plug...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading fire chief requests funding for 3 new firetrucks
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council, at its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, heard a request from Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt for funding for three firefighting vehicles. Stoudt said he was making the request to replace three vehicles due to their age and costly maintenance and...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
sanatogapost.com
‘Truck Over Bridge’ Closes Part of 422 Tuesday
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – An accident in which the driver of a loaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2023) at about 11:04 a.m., while traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 422 between its Armand Hammer and Sanatoga exits, crashed through guard rails at a bridge and tumbled dozens of feet down a steep ravine toward Sanatoga Creek.
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem mayor: 'Powerful forces' have different goals for church properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
‘Blasting operations’ to delay traffic on Routes 23 and 30 in Lancaster County, PennDOT says
Blasting operations as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County, will affect traffic in the area starting on Friday, Jan. 20. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said, the delays will occur on Route 23 (Walnut Street) and Route 30, weather permitting, 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Feb. 3.
WGAL
Harrisburg picks new site for homeless encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials say they have found a new location for people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. The city will not release the location to protect the privacy of homeless people and to not interfere with social service workers. Officials expect it will...
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurant week underway in West Reading
WEST READING, Pa. - A dozen eateries are offering a special menu right now for West Reading Restaurant Week. The event is held twice a year and offers a variety of three course meals. Multiple restaurants are participating, including Say Cheese!, where the owner is part of the team that...
fox29.com
Woman's body found by birdwatcher in Delaware County wildlife rescue, officials say
TINICUM TWP, Pa. - A birdwatcher spotted a dead body floating in a body of water in a Delaware County park Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources. A massive police presence responded to the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township around 5 p.m. Police say the body...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem City Council OKs million-dollar contracts
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council approved various contracts Tuesday night, two of which are worth more than $1 million each. One contract involved the installation and labor costs for water meter installation. The deal means Allentown-based Core & Main LP will furnish 4,000 meters with touchpads and 4,000 radio frequency endpoint devices.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lower Saucon residents file lawsuit over zoning ordinance that could pave way for landfill expansion
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Residents filed a lawsuit Friday challenging an ordinance in Lower Saucon Township that could allow for a landfill expansion. The residents filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas challenging the validity of the new Lower Saucon Township zoning ordinance that amends the township's zoning map to convert 275.7 acres from rural agriculture use to light industrial use.
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing cellphone could hold clues in finding Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – It has been about two weeks since Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, Montgomery County, was last seen. The Montgomery County district attorney said also missing is her personal cellphone, which has not been communicating since Jan. 4. "Having the device itself, probably the most important...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
Pa. mother Jennifer Brown now missing for two weeks
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Tuesday marks two weeks since a Montgomery County mother went missing. Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3.Sources close to the investigation say that last week's search of the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro is connected to the case.Community members are passing out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.Brown's family is offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.Brown was last seen by a friend on the afternoon of Jan. 3 and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.Police say Brown's car was parked outside her home, and her keys, wallet, purse, and work phone were found inside.The only thing missing is her personal phone, which either died or has been turned off since Tuesday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friedman's Service Center to close after 87 years in Fountain Hill
FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A family-run business in Lehigh County is closing for good. Friedman's Service Center, known as the oldest business in Fountain Hill, will close its garage doors for mechanic work at the end of January, and the last day to buy gas will be Feb. 25, said owner Bruce Friedman.
bctv.org
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
Comments / 6