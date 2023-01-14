Huntingburg resident James Hopf announced he is seeking the Republican nomination to represent the party in November’s Municipal Election for mayor of Huntingburg. “I am honored to announce that I will run in the upcoming 2023 Mayoral Primary Election for our great city of Huntingburg,” Hopf said in a press release. “Bringing back the voice of the people and strong leadership is crucial. I will represent Huntingburg and its residents with the same energy and tenacity that characterized my work as the former Safety/Risk Management Director for the City of Huntingburg.”

