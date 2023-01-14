Read full article on original website
Louis J. Buechlein, 64, Jasper
Louis J. Buechlein, 64, of Jasper, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Jasper on December 7, 1958, to Clarence and Jane (Ludwig) Buechlein. He retired from Kimball International, where he had worked for more than 30 years.
Gina Marie Schlachter, 55, Santa Claus
Gina Marie Schlachter, 55, of Santa Claus, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro, Kentucky. Gina was born on October 31, 1967, in Huntingburg. She was a 1985 graduate of Heritage Hills High School. Her grandkids were No. 1 to her. She enjoyed...
Harold W. Allen, 87, Taswell
Harold W. Allen, 87, of Taswell, passed away on January 13, 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1935, to Earl Allen and Lousia (Godfried) Allen in Birdseye. Harold was and United States Army veteran. He served in France....
Heart of Jasper Announces 2023 board of directors
Heart of Jasper announced the nonprofit’s 2023 Board of Directors and Officers. Ruger Kerstiens-President; Morgan Thewes-Vice President; Brittany Dunlop-Secretary; Brian Hostetter-Treasurer; Caroline Gobert; Francisca Gonzalez; Kurt Vonderheide; Mark Vonderheidt; Madison Kaiser; Maureen Braun; Whittney Huff. “We have an excellent group of volunteers who serve on our board,” said Executive...
Hopf seeking the Republican nomination for mayor of Huntingburg
Huntingburg resident James Hopf announced he is seeking the Republican nomination to represent the party in November’s Municipal Election for mayor of Huntingburg. “I am honored to announce that I will run in the upcoming 2023 Mayoral Primary Election for our great city of Huntingburg,” Hopf said in a press release. “Bringing back the voice of the people and strong leadership is crucial. I will represent Huntingburg and its residents with the same energy and tenacity that characterized my work as the former Safety/Risk Management Director for the City of Huntingburg.”
Schwinghamer announces re-election bid as Huntingburg mayor
Mayor Steve Schwinghamer has announced his bid for re-election for the 2023 Huntingburg. Mayor Schwinghamer was selected by caucus in November 2020 when the sitting mayor, Denny Spinner, was appointed the executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. When Schwinghamer took the oath of office, he...
Dubois County Chamber seeking applicants for board of directors
The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates to fill vacancies on its board of directors. The organization, formed in 2019 from the merger of the Huntingburg and Ferdinand chambers, serves the entire county striving to provide the business community with one unified voice. Individuals from all over Dubois...
Government meetings January 16 – January 20, 2023
Meetings regularly held on Monday have been rescheduled to Tuesday due to the national holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 8 a.m. — The regular meeting of the Dubois County Commissioners will be held in the County Annex building, 602 Main Street, Jasper, and can be viewed online on the Dubois County Government Youtube page.
