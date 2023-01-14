ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private health insurance reaches a new record, surpassing 10.5 billion in revenues

The private health insurance business continues to deliver good news for insurers. In 2022 it became the area of activity that most increased turnover, growing at a rate of 7% and exceeding, for the first time, a revenue volume of 10,500 million euros. According to data published on Wednesday, insurers obtained revenues of 64,673 million euros, which translates…
The Belfer family was swindled by Madoff, got its fingers caught with Enron and now has lost money with FTX

A New York oil dynasty that was a client of notorious fraudster Bernard Madoff and lost billions after the collapse of Enron has become embroiled in the FTX bankruptcy. The investment firms of the Belfer family, whose name is on some of the galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, appeared this week on a list of shareholders of cryptocurrency…
How much credit card debt do Americans owe? Survey yields shocking results

Credit cards and the numerous deals offered on them evoke a lot of attention and interest among users. Credit cards often put purchasing power in the hands of people who are able to pay for things even when they don't have the money at that given point in time. However, the risk associated with overspending always looms large in view of the ease provided by credit cards to borrow…
Sneaky ways inflation affects your money in 2023

The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. By now, you're probably familiar with the...
(01.2023) Advance information regarding premiums

In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act,. In line with the current provisions, please find attached the relevant information for shareholders and the public in general. Ángel. L. Dávila Bermejo General. Counsel. MAPFRE PREMIUMS GROW 10.8% IN 2022. Growth has been...
Retirement savings goal: Set aside 10% of your pay, expert says

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (WI) Use the new year to focus on things you can do right now to strengthen your retirement plan. Building up an adequate nest egg for retirement is difficult. One reason it's so challenging is we face a lot of distractions along the way. And 2022 was a year filled with such distractions. First it was unexpected inflation, then a war, accompanied by sharply rising interest rates and painfully falling stock prices. Then, out of nowhere, along came some equally unexpected good news. A scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion, the ultimate renewable energy, that reminded us of our seemingly infinite ability to innovate.
Henrico man convicted of defrauding U.S. out of $1.1 million in COVID relief funds through defunct firms

A Henrico County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration. in COVID-19 relief funds by filing fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of two non-operational businesses he formed. , 45, spent at least. $142,711. of the stolen proceeds at various...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
