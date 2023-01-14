Read full article on original website
Here's what you can buy with the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Players across the nation will have yet another go at ending the months-long Mega Millions losing streak Friday as the jackpot swells to an estimated. $1.35 billion. . Ahead of Friday's drawing, we're taking a look at some of...
Private health insurance reaches a new record, surpassing 10.5 billion in revenues
The private health insurance business continues to deliver good news for insurers. In 2022 it became the area of activity that most increased turnover, growing at a rate of 7% and exceeding, for the first time, a revenue volume of 10,500 million euros. According to data published on Wednesday, insurers obtained revenues of 64,673 million euros, which translates…
U.S. spending bill brings changes to retirement savings accounts for older Americans
St. Joseph News-Press (MO) Jan. 15—The federal government spending package included changes to how many Americans save for retirement. The Secure Act 2.0 was combined with the spending package to be part of an omnibus bill. Older Americans will be able to delay taking money out of their retirement...
The Belfer family was swindled by Madoff, got its fingers caught with Enron and now has lost money with FTX
A New York oil dynasty that was a client of notorious fraudster Bernard Madoff and lost billions after the collapse of Enron has become embroiled in the FTX bankruptcy. The investment firms of the Belfer family, whose name is on some of the galleries of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, appeared this week on a list of shareholders of cryptocurrency…
How much credit card debt do Americans owe? Survey yields shocking results
Credit cards and the numerous deals offered on them evoke a lot of attention and interest among users. Credit cards often put purchasing power in the hands of people who are able to pay for things even when they don't have the money at that given point in time. However, the risk associated with overspending always looms large in view of the ease provided by credit cards to borrow…
Sneaky ways inflation affects your money in 2023
WHNT-TV (Huntsville, AL) ( NerdWallet ) - The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. By now, you're probably familiar with the...
Dollar Scholar Asks: What’s 'In' and 'Out' for Your Money in 2023?
This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. If you've been online lately, you've surely seen in/out...
(01.2023) Advance information regarding premiums
In accordance with article 227 of the Recast Text of the Securities Market Act,. In line with the current provisions, please find attached the relevant information for shareholders and the public in general. Ángel. L. Dávila Bermejo General. Counsel. MAPFRE PREMIUMS GROW 10.8% IN 2022. Growth has been...
Pull the thread: Inquiry into unemployment fraud can get needed answers
New York Daily News, The (NY) Last November, state Comptroller released a report suggesting up to. from the state’s pandemic-related expanded unemployment insurance program was lost to fraud. A month later,. Labor Department. Commissioner. Roberta Reardon. wrote in an op-ed that the number was no more than. $4 billion.
Retirement savings goal: Set aside 10% of your pay, expert says
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (WI) Use the new year to focus on things you can do right now to strengthen your retirement plan. Building up an adequate nest egg for retirement is difficult. One reason it's so challenging is we face a lot of distractions along the way. And 2022 was a year filled with such distractions. First it was unexpected inflation, then a war, accompanied by sharply rising interest rates and painfully falling stock prices. Then, out of nowhere, along came some equally unexpected good news. A scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion, the ultimate renewable energy, that reminded us of our seemingly infinite ability to innovate.
Henrico man convicted of defrauding U.S. out of $1.1 million in COVID relief funds through defunct firms
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) A Henrico County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration. in COVID-19 relief funds by filing fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of two non-operational businesses he formed. , 45, spent at least. $142,711. of the stolen proceeds at various...
New Florida property insurance law leaves little recourse for consumers
Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Dec. 16 that he stated is designed to stabilize Florida's property insurance market, increase competition and strengthen consumer protections, with a goal of reducing the cost of property insurance for consumers. While there is no doubt that the property insurance...
