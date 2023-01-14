ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive Tribune

North Duplin boys experience deja vu; girls, JV score wins

CALYPSO — Deja vu. One year ago, Lakewood’s Leopards escaped North Duplin in the closing seconds. It happened again Friday evening. Senior Bobby Henry delivered the go-ahead basket and sophomore Nakai Owens drained a free throw with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift the Leopards past the Rebels, 49-47.
CALYPSO, NC
gopack.com

Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach

RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing

Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing.  One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations

Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Unity breakfast highlights MLK’s work, stresses importance …. Earlier on Monday,...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
FORT BRAGG, NC
WRAL

Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket

WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
BENSON, NC

