North Duplin boys experience deja vu; girls, JV score wins
CALYPSO — Deja vu. One year ago, Lakewood’s Leopards escaped North Duplin in the closing seconds. It happened again Friday evening. Senior Bobby Henry delivered the go-ahead basket and sophomore Nakai Owens drained a free throw with 3.5 seconds remaining to lift the Leopards past the Rebels, 49-47.
Former heavyweight champions visits Elizabethtown to raise funds for charity
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County was visited by a local legend at the Martin Luther King Day parade. James “Bonecrusher” Smith
WITN
Hall of Fame coach George Whitfield holds 50th annual free baseball clinic
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - In Goldsboro, hall of fame baseball coach George Whitfield held his 50th annual clinic Saturday. Coaches and players from all over the region came to the free clinic, the only one of its kind in the nation. “A real fun thing to do. It doesn’t seem...
gopack.com
Wolfpack Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach
RALEIGH -- Don Easterling, a Hall of Fame coach and mentor to generations of athletes, died on Saturday at the age of 90. Easterling served as the head coach at NC State for 24 years (1970-94), leading the Wolfpack to 17 ACC titles (15 men, 2 women). The men won 12 consecutive crowns under his leadership from 1971-82. He posted a career record of 328-118 and his teams went 162-64 vs. ACC competition.
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
WNCT
Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations
Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. Unity breakfast highlights MLK’s work, stresses importance …. Earlier on Monday,...
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
Vehicle chase in Greene County leads to arrest of Rocky Mount man
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a vehicle chase early Friday. Deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near the intersection of Hwy. 258 and Hwy. 91 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Deputies attempted to stop the driver and a chase […]
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Eastern NC homeowner raises concerns about drivers speeding on street near house
"The drivers don't care, and sometimes I go to my mailbox and walk my little dog, and I can't get across there because they're going so fast," the homeowner said.
WECT
Goodbye Fort Bragg, Hello Fort Liberty
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) - A name has been finalized. The United States’ Department of Defense announced it will officially change North Carolina’s military base from Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty after concluding its Naming Commission Process. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations...
WRAL
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
cbs17
NC work zone I-95 crashes a result of narrow lanes or bad drivers?
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is averaging one motor vehicle crash a day in construction work zones on Interstate 95. “I saw a few people driving where they shouldn’t have been. But once they got straightened out it was OK,” said one driver, John Hirko.
cbs17
How much did the highest bidder pay for ‘local landmark’ 8-ft gorilla in Wake Forest?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — The giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. in Wake Forest is getting a new home. The 8-foot tall, 5-foot wide gorilla currently stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
