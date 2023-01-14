ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Alabama Football: What really happened with Pete Golding?

Former Alabama Football Defensive Coordinator, Pete Golding has landed in Oxford, MS. That is literally landed per a tweeted video from the University of Mississippi. As Golding hits the ground running on Lane Kiffin’s staff, lots of claims are being made about what happened in the transition. Georgia fans...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN

The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

4 Cardinals on 40-man roster who won’t survive 2023 season

Fans believed the Cardinals would be active over the offseason. Their lack of moves suggests they may wait until the season. According to reports from the 2023 Winter Warm-Up in St. Louis, many of the Cardinals’ attempts to land free agents were scoffed due to competition for the role. No offer was set in stone. The role would be met with competition in Spring Training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
92.9 The Game

The best head coach opening in the NFL right now

Andy & Randy were joined by their producer Brian who asked which the best head coach opening in the NFL right now is between the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans & Indianapolis Colts.
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide News: The latest from T-Town

Alabama Crimson Tide fans are almost tunnel-vision focused on Nick Saban’s replacements for Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien. Decisions could be made any day, but with the Crimson Tide in full recruiting swing, Nick Saban might not see a need to accelerate the hiring pace. If so, it might be February before Alabama Football has two new Coordinators.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 18 (Back UNDER)

In-state rivals are set to do battle on Wednesday night with Virginia Tech looking to turn around their season in Charlottesville against Virginia. The Hokies have dropped five straight in ACC play without lead guard Hunter Cattoor, but it appears that Cattoor is on track to play in this rivalry matchup that has consistently been played close during Mike Young’s tenure with the Hokies.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FanSided

FanSided

