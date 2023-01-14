LeBron James was big mad about a no-call in the closing seconds against the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA Last Two Minute report confirmed he was wrong. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a tough game against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 113-112 loss on Sunday night. LeBron had 35 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds and they had a chance to win in the final seconds. But Russell Westbrook couldn’t get a shot or a call when driving on the final possession.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO