The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster. That is what happens when you trade for a former MVP who is no longer playing at a high level that is also making $47.1 million this season.
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
Xavier vs. DePaul prediction and odds for Wednesday, January 18 (Don’t underestimate Blue Demons)
The No. 8 Xavier Musketeers are undefeated in Big East play, and have won 11-straight overall games this season. They’re one of the hottest teams in the country. Can they keep it up against the 8-10 DePaul Blue Demons?. Let’s dive into the betting odds for the game and...
Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74
The longtime guard made the first three-pointer in NBA history in 1979.
Miami football 2 players transfer, Mauigoa dominating Polynesian practice
Pete Thamel of ESPN broke news on Tuesday quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring from the Miami football program followed by Manny Navarro of The Athletic tweeting center Jakai Clark would also be leaving. At Polynesian Bowl practice, Miami signee Francis Mauigoa was named the alpha dog on day one practice.
NBA Last Two Minute Report confirms LeBron wrong for ref complaints
LeBron James was big mad about a no-call in the closing seconds against the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA Last Two Minute report confirmed he was wrong. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a tough game against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 113-112 loss on Sunday night. LeBron had 35 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds and they had a chance to win in the final seconds. But Russell Westbrook couldn’t get a shot or a call when driving on the final possession.
Panthers are about to save Saints from making a massive mistake
The Carolina Panthers have their eyes set on their next head coach, and it is not Sean Payton. Credit to the Carolina Panthers by preventing the New Orleans Saints from making a GOB Bluth huge mistake. Although former Saints head coach Sean Payton is still a candidate for the Panthers...
