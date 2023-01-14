ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Video: Huge Altercation In Rockets-Kings Game Sees 4 Players Ejected

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

A scuffle got pretty big in the game between the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings and it resulted in 4 players getting ejected.

Credit: Sergio Estrada/USA Today Sports

The NBA regular season has a lot of games, with each team playing 82 games in a bid to get a good seed for the playoffs. However, in December and January, the basketball can get a little stale to watch, with some players and teams not as motivated as they normally might have been. But that's not true for everyone, even a random game no one expected to turn feisty can get heated in the blink of an eye.

With how bad the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings have been in recent seasons, not many outside the team's fans would have tuned in to watch their game on Friday night. However, the game was significant in that a win for the Kings resulted in them achieving something they haven't since 2006 . And despite it being a blowout, there was quite an explosive moment in the 4th quarter of the contest as well.

Malik Monk took exception to Garrison Matthews of the Rockets extending his arm to ward him off as the two fought to reach a loose ball. Monk squared up to Matthews, who himself got quite heated and their teammates got involved in the ensuing scuffle. 4 players including Monk and Matthews were ejected, with Chimezie Metu and Tari Eason also getting chucked out of the game for their part in the melee. The NBA has seen more serious fights than this though , and fans were none too impressed.

NBA Fans Thought The Scuffle Between Kings And Rockets Players Was Quite Tame

While the NBA might not be the most thrilled at the thought of their players fighting during games, it's something that fans enjoy. Displays of passion from their team's players fire up the fans, and many thought that this altercation resulted in 4 players getting tossed was quite soft.

"Lol Monk fw the wrong white boy."

"This was tame asf."

"Show me a real fight man, tf is this."

"4 ejections for this? Game's soft man."

"NHL be wrecking on the daily smh. He poked the ball out and half the league need to be ejected."

"Garrison Mathews will give Malik the hands no question."

"This the fire I wanna see."

"NBA needa stop being so soft man."

"These boys barely throwing any hands."

"At least someone care about the regular season."

There is very little tolerance left for physicality in the NBA, whether it be on the ball or off it. In some ways, this is a good thing for the league. But it's not something that will stop fans from wishing that players would go at one another more often, however many ejections the league hands out.

