Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, former Detroit Pistons draft pick, longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford passed away on Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia having suffered...

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO