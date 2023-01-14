Mike McCarthy is a great NFL coach who is proving it season after season. Having led an NFL team to a Super Bowl victory once in his career (the 2010 Green Bay Packers), McCarthy missed the postseason just five times in his 16-year tenure in the NFL. While he is leading the Dallas Cowboys now, his tenure coaching the Packers is the most famous part of his NFL story. Now that the veteran coach has taken the Cowboys into the playoffs and a wild card matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, let’s look at Mike McCarthy’s net worth in 2023.

