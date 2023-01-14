(CNS) – A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break- ins in two Coachella Valley cities must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces seven felony counts – – six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. Charges had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed in his case on Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear why the charges needed to be re-filed.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO