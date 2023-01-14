Read full article on original website
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Announces Homicide Detectives Arrest Suspect in the Murder of a 26-Year-Old Victorville Man
January 18, 2023 – San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials report Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail continued their investigation in the murder of 26- year-old Ivan Garcia. Detectives developed leads and learned the suspect, identified as John Gallaher, was at a residence in the 30500 block of Sutter Road, in Lucerne Valley.
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
Local Police Departments See Decrease in Crime, Increase in Officer Assaults
Two deputy deaths within one month. “With the data and the recent incidents, the loss of the two deputies, our officer safety is elevated,” Palm Springs Police Department Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza shared. We’re seeing it here at home, but also across the nation. “More officers were killed in...
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Detectives Conducting In-Custody Death Investigation of a 53-Year-Old Resident of Victorville at High Desert Detention Center
January 17, 2023 – San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials report on Friday, January 13, 2023, Mr. John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police. Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Mr. Aceves was found unresponsive...
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Announces a Homicide Investigation is Underway After 19-Year-Old Highland Man is Shot and Killed
January 17, 2023 – San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials report on Saturday, January 14, 2023, deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the. 7600 block of Elm Street, for reports of a man who had been shot. Deputies arrived and located Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
Orange County Sheriff’s Department Reports a Stabbing in Stanton Results in Death of Female, Boyfriend Arrested
January 16, 2023 - Stanton, Ca. – Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials report at 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in the city of Stanton reference a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found Serena Celeste Gallardo,22, suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Two additional adult victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Charges likely against mom who allegedly fled with kids into Mexico
Felony charges may be filed later this week against a 41-year-old Menifee woman suspected of fleeing with her two children and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture before her arrest.
Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar To Stand Trial On Burglary Charges
(CNS) – A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break- ins in two Coachella Valley cities must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces seven felony counts – – six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. Charges had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed in his case on Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear why the charges needed to be re-filed.
Darnell Calhoun: Hundreds attend vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Hundreds attended a vigil Tuesday night for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil was held at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and was open to the public as the...
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
Lake Elsinore to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Slain Deputy
(CNS) – A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community.
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
Governor Newsom Honors Fallen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective, Steven J. Lim
January 18, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Steven Lim:. “Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Detective Lim, a highly respected member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who dedicated his life to serving his community. We send our heartfelt condolences to Detective Lim’s family, friends and colleagues during this painful time.”
2 dead, 4 hurt in North County car crash
Two people died and four others were hurt in a car crash Tuesday in Oceanside, authorities said.
Riverside Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun dies after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Deputy Darnell Calhoun of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue.
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
