If you’re a Stranger Things fanatic, you’ve likely had a night terror or two about Vecna—the monstrous, skeletal villain portrayed by actor Jamie Campbell Bower in season four. Thanks to Vecna’s elaborate and gruesome prosthetics and Bower’s own gravelly voice, the actor has become a world-wide phenomenon. (Not to mention, many fans of the show are still in disbelief that Vecna is actually “sexy.”) Of the viral attention he’s gotten from the show, Bower tells Vogue, “I am and always will be incredibly grateful to not only be a part of this show, but also to play this character. The way Matt and Ross [Duffer, the creators of the show] write lends itself to such a desire to strive that, for me, being in Stranger Things is truly the gift that I never thought possible.”

