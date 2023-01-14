Read full article on original website
Bonnie Raitt Mourns Death of 'Friend and One of the Greatest Singers'
Bonnie Raitt is mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow singer Renee Geyer. Geyer, a celebrated Australian jazz and soul singer, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the age of 69 from complications following hip surgery. As news of her passing broke, the music world took to social media to pay their respects, with Raitt joining the outpouring of tributes.
Avatar Star Bailey Bass on Her Curl Routine and Why Hair Diversity Is So Important for the Red Carpet
Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
All the Winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Comedian Chelsea Handler assumed hosting duties at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, broadcast live on the CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Celebrating the greatest film and television performances of the last year—as determined by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association—and serving as yet another clue to who and what may win Oscar gold come March, the ceremony was as splendidly star-studded as ever, with presenters including Kate Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Sharon Horgan, Troy Kotsur, Natasha Lyonne, Aubrey Plaza, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, and Kerry Washington. Catch up on all the night’s big winners here.
M3gan Screenwriter Akela Cooper on Killer Dolls and the Return of Campy, B-Movie Horror
M3gan has enlivened the normally dull January box office, blanketed TikTok with its killer doll-bot’s noodling dance moves, and reminded us all of the glory of campy gore. And behind 2023’s first certifiable film hit is one of the most exciting voices in horror: screenwriter Akela Cooper. Formerly...
Miley Cyrus Has a Mic Drop Moment in Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s fall 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Selena Gomez, Laura Harrier, and More
This week’s best beauty Instagrams all came down to flawless skin and idiosyncratic hair. First, Georgia May Jagger embraced the fading phase of her neoprene pink hair; the now pastel hue matched perfectly to a petaled pout. Then, Karen Elson embraced a “new year, new me” mentality by lopping off several inches of her signature sunset red hair, an approach echoed by Debi Mazar’s fresh shag. Next: Selena Gomez snapped a selfie showcasing her low pony and cat-eye liner; Laura Harrier opted for a sleek midi pony, onyx-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip; and Joan Smalls inspired wanderlust via a luminous complexion and sun-drenched tropical lighting.
On the Podcast: The Highs and Lows of the Golden Globes
Well, we’d be remiss not to take the opportunity to make a Women Talking pun because this week we were just that, women talking to Jessie Buckley about her new film, the Mennonite #metoo reckoning, Women Talking. The Irish actor and singer has been a stealth Vogue favorite for a few years, especially after her peak performance in last year’s meditation on maternal ambivalence, The Lost Daughter, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award and her Olivier Award-winning turn as Sally Bowles in last year’s production of Cabaret on the West End. Buckley met us in person in the Condé Nast podcasting studio looking like–in her words–a 1920s Joan of Arc in a balloon sleeved blouse with a leather vest that looked like the chicest Issey Miyake body armor.
Bella Hadid Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe—and Pulls Off Her Signature Platinum Blonde
Ever the shapeshifter, supermodel and style icon Bella Hadid can now add Marilyn Monroe lookalike to her repertoire. Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old model of the year posted a fun video in which she can be seen modelling a peroxide-blonde wig with tight curls for a look straight out of a scene from the Hollywood classic, Some Like It Hot.
A Closer Look at Elle Fanning’s Risk-Taking Critics Choice Look
Elle Fanning was undeniably one of the best-dressed stars in attendance at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards this Sunday. Fanning—whose Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville, was nominated for Best Limited Series—chose an unexpected take on the 19th-century bustle skirt from Alexander McQueen. Perfect for a 21st-century It-girl!
Angelina Jolie’s Cape Is Quite the Fashion Flashback
Historically, capes have always been used to make a bold sartorial statement—whether on or off the red carpet—as demonstrated by Jackie Kennedy’s all-white Oleg Cassini ensemble for her husband’s Inaugural Ball in 1961, or André Leon Talley’s theatrical Gucci by Tom Ford look for the 2007 Met Gala. Fast forward to today, and Angelina Jolie has been spotted incorporating the cape into her elegant contemporary wardrobe.
Jamie Campbell Bower Brought His Signature “Undead” Style to the Saint Laurent Show
If you’re a Stranger Things fanatic, you’ve likely had a night terror or two about Vecna—the monstrous, skeletal villain portrayed by actor Jamie Campbell Bower in season four. Thanks to Vecna’s elaborate and gruesome prosthetics and Bower’s own gravelly voice, the actor has become a world-wide phenomenon. (Not to mention, many fans of the show are still in disbelief that Vecna is actually “sexy.”) Of the viral attention he’s gotten from the show, Bower tells Vogue, “I am and always will be incredibly grateful to not only be a part of this show, but also to play this character. The way Matt and Ross [Duffer, the creators of the show] write lends itself to such a desire to strive that, for me, being in Stranger Things is truly the gift that I never thought possible.”
A Look Back at Tatjana Patitz on the Runway
There’s been an enormous collective outpouring of emotion occasioned by the death of Tatjana Patitz. One of the original supermodels, she exuded a quiet and womanly force. As her agents at Iconic Focus have posted, “Her beautiful unique eyes told a thousand stories.” A trained actress, Patitz created many characters on the runway during her career, some of which are collected here.
Neil Barrett built his fall collection around individuality and a sense of reality. “I wanted to be as realistic as possible—about my work, about how I design and why I design,” he said at a preview in his headquarters, where he was shooting the lookbook. This soul-searching moment had him considering the foundations of his language, going back to his design beginnings in the ’90s.
Emma Chamberlain Takes on French Girl Beauty as the New Face of Lancôme
At 21, Emma Chamberlain is as “new” Hollywood as they come. For the uninitiated, the digital creator dropped out of her Bay Area high school in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles alone, at 17, to pursue YouTube stardom. She quickly found a 3 million–strong following that propelled her to sign with UTA, take home numerous Streamy Awards (arguably the Oscars of online creation), and become a fixture of Paris Fashion Week. Chamberlain isn’t just on YouTube; many people credit her with creating the ubiquitous editing style that now pervades the platform—quick cuts, text-heavy screens, carefully selected pauses—and that keeps viewers tuned in to the mundanities of her day. The marketing opportunities soon followed, from Chamberlain Coffee, with its Zoomer-
Margot Robbie Swaps Her Chanel Couture for the Boudoir Trend
Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie regularly looks to the maison for her red-carpet looks – the actor’s Golden Globes couture gown took over 750 hours to create – but on occasion, she likes to switch it up. The press tour for her new film Babylon – in which she plays a roaring ’20s starlet – has seen her wear caped Valentino, Bottega Veneta suiting and an ab-baring Alaïa dress. At the movie’s Sydney premiere, she delivered yet another look that nodded to her glamorous on-screen character.
Florence Pugh Shares the Recipe for Her Very Best ‘Garlicky Crostini’
For Florence Pugh, acting and cooking have always gone hand in hand. “I’ve played, throughout my entire career, very intense characters,” she explains. “When I get home, I really need to get back to my usual self—so I will always cook myself dinner.” Pugh’s decompression meal typically includes what she calls her “garlicky crostini,” a toasted-bread appetizer with garlic, feta, coriander, chili, and tomato pulp (oh, and anchovies— although only, Pugh clarifies, if you enjoy them).
Love Island Host Maya Jama Talks Grafting, Gossip, and Relationship Goals
There’s a reason Maya Jama was the most popular choice to take over as the host of Love Island U.K.: There might be no better fit for the format. Boisterous and unfiltered, a celestial beauty with a down-to-earth personality, it’s easy to imagine Jama winning the show as a contestant (she already had the PrettyLittleThing collaboration). But if we can’t watch her cringe her way through challenges or get her grafting boots on, seeing her as host is the next best thing.
The Best Beauty Looks at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards
The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards marks an awards season well underway—head-turning beauty and all. If the Globes provided a classic kick-off to the year’s parade of red carpets, this evening’s awards saw actors vying for double-takes with looks that were less expected, a pleasantly funky vibe threading through the event’s welcome glamour.
Margot Robbie Marks a New Style Direction in Red Hot Valentino
Red has the capacity to be powerful, playful, and seductive—and nobody knows that better than Margot Robbie, who was seen wearing not one, but two head-to-toe red looks on the same night. Photographed at the London premiere of her latest film Babylon, the actor modeled an Old Hollywood-inspired Valentino...
How Andie MacDowell Gets Her Gray Hair So Shiny
Andie MacDowell has done a lot for gray hair’s popularity ratings. Voluminous brunette curls were her hallmark in the era of Four Weddings and a Funeral and beyond, but she decided over lockdown that enough (hair dye) was enough, and began to let her natural silver hairs grow through. “I think the age on my face, to me, in my personal opinion, no longer matched [my hair colour],” she told Vogue at the time. “I somehow feel like I look younger because it looks more natural. It’s not like I’m trying to hide something. I think that it’s a power move…”
