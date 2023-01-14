Read full article on original website

Bitcoin (BTC) Dips Lower as Genesis Prepares to File for Bankruptcy
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is trading in the read as the crypto sector is facing yet another high-profile bankruptcy. Amid mounting pressure and against the backdrop of prolonged confidential negotiations with creditors, cryptocurrency lending giant Genesis Global Capital is reportedly prepping for a potential bankruptcy filing, according to a Bloomberg report.

XRP Mentioned in UN Paper on Crypto in Africa: Details
Community-managed account of XRP enthusiast @WKahneman shared the highlights of the latest report on cryptocurrency's prospects in Africa, made by the United Nations Development Programme team. XRP can fuel new-gen payments services in Africa, UN report says. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), a UN organization focused on supporting countries...

The Real Truth About LYOPAY Crypto Ecosystem
There is a project that is becoming popular in the crypto world. And we know that, no matter how many companies there are, it is a sector in which information travels fast and reaches everyone's ears and eyes. The latest trend of the moment seems to be LYOPAY, a crypto...

Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Algorand (ALGO) Records 15% Growth Following Major DeFi Milestone

570 Trillion SHIB Tokens May Be Affected by 27% Price Spike, Here's How

Is It Possible to Make Money in the Falling Cryptocurrency Market?
The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the company. We do not give investment advice, the article is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses. In the last few months, not the most joyful events have been...

Shiba Inu Whale Adds More SHIB to 2.25 Trillion Position After Shibarium News
According to CryptEye, an unknown large investor has acquired 7.56 billion Shiba Inu tokens in the last 24 hours, bringing the aggregate size of its position to 2.25 trillion SHIB. To date, this whale's meme token portfolio is valued at $23.45 million. The unknown investor mentioned does not appear to...

Here's How Solana's (SOL) Breakout Can Bring It to Recovery: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 17

Is Aptos (APT) Being Manipulated? Suspicious Liquidation Data Suggests So

Cardano's Djed Stablecoin Launch in Mainnet Is Near, ADA Contributor Assumes
ADA staking pool owner DIGI and Cardano enthusiast Rick McCracken has discovered an interesting find on Cardano-based stablecoin Djed. According to the information listed there, Djed, which has launched on the test network to date, is now worth $1.019. Based on the positive developments in the life of algorithmic Cardano-based...
Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech
Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year as a January market rally sputtered. Technology stocks led the way lower, including a 1.9% drop in Microsoft after the tech titan joined others in its industry in announcing layoffs. Weak readings on retail sales and industrial production also helped keep investors in a selling mood. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 1.2% and the Dow lost 1.8%. Treasury yields fell broadly. Japanese stocks ended higher after the Bank of Japan kept its loose monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation that it would raise rates to fight inflation.

Cardano-Based DEX Shares Result from Leveraging Vasil's Plutus V2: Details

Decentraland (MANA) up 6% to Maintain Its Rally, Here Are 2 Price Levels to Watch

Ripple Attorney Lends Further Argument on Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP: Details

Cardano's Hyped AI Token Soars 337% and Achieves Binance Futures Listing

Ripple Gains Ground in Australia as XRP Transactions Take Lead on Exchanges

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE) Listed by Australian Crypto Exchange
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Cointree has made an announcement about adding support for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Luna Classic (LUNC), and ApeCoin (APE). Founded back in 2013, Cointree is one of the oldest exchanges in the region. It offers access to a large selection of roughly 280 cryptocurrencies. The Melbourne-based cryptocurrency trading...

'SHIB Finally Moving,' David Gokhshtein Makes Bullish Statement

$30,000 Might Be Decisive Level for Bitcoin (BTC), Analyst Claims
According to Naeem Aslam, an analyst at broker AvaTrade, $30,000 may be the decisive level for Bitcoin bulls. After Bitcoin fell from its all-time high of around $69,000 to a low of just over $15,000 in November, it has since been on an upward trajectory and is currently trading at above $21,000.
