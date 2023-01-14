Miami has a special claim to Dr. King. He visited the city regularly and would stay at the Historic Hampton House in Liberty City when he visited. The hotel was the place to be for the black community in Miami, and other notables who stayed there include Muhammad Ali, Sammy Davis, Jr., Jackie Robinson and many others. In fact, Dr. King delivered an early version of his “I Have A Dream” speech at the Hampton House in 1960.

