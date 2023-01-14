Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Finding that perfect Key Biscayne Tuesday meal has never been easier
On this Tuesday, January 17, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are making it easier to enjoy this beautiful weather over a meal by preparing some specially delicious dishes and some savings to help with your dining budget. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not...
islandernews.com
Is it Possible to Ride MTB in Miami? | Virginia Key
Riding bikes in Miami is an absolute blast. I love seeing all the great Mtb parks that have been made here in south Florida. This is where I grew up and visit quit often. Check out Virginia Key Mtb trail below in the link from trailforks. Can't wait to ride more Florida trails.
islandernews.com
"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach
There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
islandernews.com
Betsy Oztemel wins big in Nassau Tournament
The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a Nassau tournament on January 10 with prizes awarded for lowest total net score, lowest net score on the front nine, and lowest on the back nine. Betsy Oztemel played an outstanding round with scores of 30 and 39 on the two nine...
islandernews.com
Stolen cars are big – and expensive – business, even on the island
Car thieves seem to be getting a lot more sophisticated when it comes to their choice of "hot" wheels, at least judging from recent thefts on Key Biscayne and in Miami. A Lamborghini was stolen from a North Mashta Drive residence on Dec. 30, one of the most expensive thefts, value-wise, in Key Biscayne history, Police Chief Frank Sousa presumed. That vehicle had not been located as of last week.
islandernews.com
Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Miami
Miami has a special claim to Dr. King. He visited the city regularly and would stay at the Historic Hampton House in Liberty City when he visited. The hotel was the place to be for the black community in Miami, and other notables who stayed there include Muhammad Ali, Sammy Davis, Jr., Jackie Robinson and many others. In fact, Dr. King delivered an early version of his “I Have A Dream” speech at the Hampton House in 1960.
islandernews.com
New start time, adopting vision plan and Rickenbacker among agenda items on Tuesday’s Village Council meeting
Key Biscayne residents will have 30 extra minutes to prepare for the first Village Council meeting of 2023, which takes place Tuesday at the new start time of 6:30 p.m. * There will be a resolution to adopt the Key Biscayne Vision Plan, which establishes parameters for the future of the island and its preservation.
islandernews.com
County get $20 million from feds to step up septic tanks conversion; 28 Key Biscayne properties impacted
Miami-Dade County just got a $20 million boost in federal funds that can be used for one of its most arduous tasks: converting 120,000 septic tank properties to sewer to combat pollution in Biscayne Bay. A portion of the funds also was earmarked for other priorities, including stormwater drainage upgrades...
islandernews.com
Reader wants to know what’s up with Atlantica?
I know that Atlantica is on Virginia Key, but it was certainly patronized by many on Key Biscayne. Is it possible for the Islander News to find out what’s going on over there? It says, “Renovating,” but it looks condemned. Thanks!. Editor's Note. The story has been...
islandernews.com
Village Council defers action on Vision Plan so public can review the ‘living document’
Adoption of Key Biscayne’s Strategic Vision Plan was delayed by Council Tuesday night after residents addressed the subject during the public comments portion of the meeting. Concerns were raised not only about what the Plan itself entails, but by fear of increased density that many say emanates from those...
islandernews.com
Let residents see “final” 2040 Strategic Vision Plan before voting
In Tuesday night’s Key Biscayne Village Council agenda, there is item, 10.D, that reads, “Adopting the Key Biscayne VisioLTR_Vn Plan; Providing for Implementation.”. The Vision Plan is recommended for adoption by the Village Manager and the Director - Building, Zoning & Planning Department. I have not seen it...
