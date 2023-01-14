ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Finding that perfect Key Biscayne Tuesday meal has never been easier

On this Tuesday, January 17, our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are making it easier to enjoy this beautiful weather over a meal by preparing some specially delicious dishes and some savings to help with your dining budget. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Is it Possible to Ride MTB in Miami? | Virginia Key

Riding bikes in Miami is an absolute blast. I love seeing all the great Mtb parks that have been made here in south Florida. This is where I grew up and visit quit often. Check out Virginia Key Mtb trail below in the link from trailforks. Can't wait to ride more Florida trails.
MIAMI, FL
"That beach is horrible," Virginia Key Trust adds two new members, fields complaints about leadership and status of historic beach

There was no shortage of news last week regarding Virginia Key and its historic beach. During the last Miami City Commission meeting, Chair Christine King appointed two community members to join its self-appointed staff on the new-look Historic Virginia Key Beach Trust despite dozens of objections and arguments from public speakers, who at times were stern or boisterous.
MIAMI, FL
Betsy Oztemel wins big in Nassau Tournament

The Key Biscayne Women's Golf Association hosted a Nassau tournament on January 10 with prizes awarded for lowest total net score, lowest net score on the front nine, and lowest on the back nine. Betsy Oztemel played an outstanding round with scores of 30 and 39 on the two nine...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Stolen cars are big – and expensive – business, even on the island

Car thieves seem to be getting a lot more sophisticated when it comes to their choice of "hot" wheels, at least judging from recent thefts on Key Biscayne and in Miami. A Lamborghini was stolen from a North Mashta Drive residence on Dec. 30, one of the most expensive thefts, value-wise, in Key Biscayne history, Police Chief Frank Sousa presumed. That vehicle had not been located as of last week.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Miami

Miami has a special claim to Dr. King. He visited the city regularly and would stay at the Historic Hampton House in Liberty City when he visited. The hotel was the place to be for the black community in Miami, and other notables who stayed there include Muhammad Ali, Sammy Davis, Jr., Jackie Robinson and many others. In fact, Dr. King delivered an early version of his “I Have A Dream” speech at the Hampton House in 1960.
MIAMI, FL
Reader wants to know what’s up with Atlantica?

I know that Atlantica is on Virginia Key, but it was certainly patronized by many on Key Biscayne. Is it possible for the Islander News to find out what’s going on over there? It says, “Renovating,” but it looks condemned. Thanks!. Editor's Note. The story has been...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Let residents see “final” 2040 Strategic Vision Plan before voting

In Tuesday night’s Key Biscayne Village Council agenda, there is item, 10.D, that reads, “Adopting the Key Biscayne VisioLTR_Vn Plan; Providing for Implementation.”. The Vision Plan is recommended for adoption by the Village Manager and the Director - Building, Zoning & Planning Department. I have not seen it...

