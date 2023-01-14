ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

Execution of warrant leads to arrest of ‘frequent flyer’ meth dealer

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made Friday pertaining to the distribution of illegal substances following the execution of a search warrant.

Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Friday, January 13, 2023, a search warrant was executed through a joint effort from day shift and night shift deputies and detectives with the department.

The successful execution of this warrant led to the arrest of Ronnie Randolph, referred to in reports as a “frequent flyer drug dealer in Jackson County.”

Randolph faces charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine as well as Prohibited Person with a Firearm.

“If you continue to poison our community, you have three choices: Get help, get arrested, or get out,” read a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. “We don’t want you!”

Randolph was taken into custody and transported to South Central Regional Jail where he remains in custody.

Tammy Stone
3d ago

I am so glad to hear that person is not on the streets and safer for everyone...Great job and GOD BLESS...you really did a great job!

Erin Bethel
3d ago

The language of this community paper saying "we don't want you" is harsh and indicates stigma, I'm sure that there are people who have been born in and lived their life in thar community suffer from the disease of addiction. Attitudes and stigma is what prevents at lot of addicts from seeking help.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

